Tetra Tech Reports Strong Q1 FY24 Results, Announces Dividend Increase

In a defining moment for Tetra Tech, Inc., a leading player in water and environmental consulting, the company's first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call was held, bringing to the fore a stellar performance and an optimistic future outlook. Chaired by Dan Batrack, CEO, and supported by the management team, the discussion shed light on key financial highlights and growth strategies.

Impressive Financial Performance

The company reported a 38% increase in net revenue, reaching $1.02 billion, and a 32% surge in EBITDA to $131 million. Earnings per share hit a record high of $1.40 for the quarter. The growth trajectory was fueled by double-digit revenue growth across all client sectors, bolstered particularly by U.S. Federal clients, state and local work in water supply and treatment, and international growth in clean energy services.

Successful Integration of RPS Group

Adding a feather to its cap, Tetra Tech successfully integrated the RPS Group into its fold, with RPS's EBITDA margin exceeding 10%. The company's backlog swelled to $4.74 billion, marking a 24% uptick from the preceding year.

Robust Financial Management

Steve Burdick, the Chief Financial Officer, spotlighted the company's robust cash flow and working capital management, with cash flows from operations outstripping net income for a staggering two decades. The company is carrying a net debt of $746 million, with a net debt-to-EBITDA leverage of 1.5 times.

Increasing Dividends and Leadership in Sustainability

Keeping up with the trend of double-digit dividend increases, the company announced a 13% dividend hike. Leslie Shoemaker, the Chief Sustainability Officer, highlighted Tetra Tech's leadership in the water and environmental sectors, demonstrating a firm commitment to sustainable practices.