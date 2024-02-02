Tetra Tech Inc. Delivers Strong Q1 2024 Performance, Revenue Up by 38%

A Record First Quarter for Tetra Tech Inc

Tetra Tech Inc, a pioneer in high-end water and environmental consulting, has set the bar high with a commendable performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024. The company’s net revenue reported a substantial increase of 38% to $1.02 billion. The EBITDA too saw a rise of 32% to $131 million, marking a record first quarter earnings per share of $1.40. New orders for the quarter totaled $1.2 billion, resulting in a backlog of a whopping $4.74 billion, a 24% increase from the previous year.

Successful Integration and Organic Growth

Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack attributed the company’s success to its organic growth and the fruitful integration of the RPS group. Since their acquisition in January 2023, RPS's EBITDA margin has seen a significant improvement, now exceeding 10%. All four client sectors, namely U.S. Federal, state and local, U.S. Commercial, and international clients, reported double-digit revenue growth. The Government Services Group and Commercial International segment of the company also boasted of revenue and margin increases.

Financial Details and Future Prospects

The company reported a cash flow from operations for the trailing 12 months at $353 million, a 26% year over year increase, with a net debt on EBITDA leverage of 1.5 times. The Board of Directors approved a 13% dividend increase, and a buyback plan of $400 million remains available for future capital allocation. CFO Steve Burdick and Chief Sustainability Officer Leslie Shoemaker shed light on the company's financial details and its leadership in water and environmental services. They emphasized on Tetra Tech’s 'leading with science' approach and the use of Tetra Tech Delta digital tool solutions.

The company has put forth an optimistic outlook for the fiscal year 2024, with an anticipated 20% growth in EPS. Tetra Tech Inc's emphasis on innovation, technology, and strategic acquisitions forms the basis of this outlook. The company is setting new standards and raising the bar in the industry, marking a strong start to the fiscal year 2024.