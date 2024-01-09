Tesla’s Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD

Tesla, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has made a significant adjustment to the audio system of its base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) in North America, reducing the number of speakers from 15 to a mere seven. The move is seen as a strategic realignment of the Model Y RWD with other vehicles in Tesla’s lineup, potentially to maintain a consistent pricing strategy.

Cost-Cutting or Strategy?

The reduction in speakers comes after a previous decrease in 2021, when Tesla dropped the number from 15 to 14, a change which the company claimed would be hardly noticeable. However, the latest reduction is a significant departure from the standard equipment previously offered in the Model Y. It’s not just the speakers; the new base models will also feature only one amplifier and no subwoofer, suggesting a considerable downscaling of the audio system.

The Base Model Y RWD

Despite these changes, the base Model Y RWD retains its competitive edge with a price tag of $43,990. It offers a driving range of up to 310 miles and an optional third row of seating, making it an attractive option for many potential buyers. Other Tesla models like the Model 3, Model S, and Model X already offer enhanced audio as an extra-cost option.

On Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), reactions from Tesla drivers are mixed. While some view the reduction as a profit-optimizing strategy, others argue that more speakers do not necessarily result in better sound quality.