en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Tesla’s Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:41 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:54 pm EST
Tesla’s Strategic Move: Halving Speaker Count in Base Model Y RWD

Tesla, the leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has made a significant adjustment to the audio system of its base Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) in North America, reducing the number of speakers from 15 to a mere seven. The move is seen as a strategic realignment of the Model Y RWD with other vehicles in Tesla’s lineup, potentially to maintain a consistent pricing strategy.

Cost-Cutting or Strategy?

The reduction in speakers comes after a previous decrease in 2021, when Tesla dropped the number from 15 to 14, a change which the company claimed would be hardly noticeable. However, the latest reduction is a significant departure from the standard equipment previously offered in the Model Y. It’s not just the speakers; the new base models will also feature only one amplifier and no subwoofer, suggesting a considerable downscaling of the audio system.

The Base Model Y RWD

Despite these changes, the base Model Y RWD retains its competitive edge with a price tag of $43,990. It offers a driving range of up to 310 miles and an optional third row of seating, making it an attractive option for many potential buyers. Other Tesla models like the Model 3, Model S, and Model X already offer enhanced audio as an extra-cost option.

On Elon Musk’s social media platform, X (formerly known as Twitter), reactions from Tesla drivers are mixed. While some view the reduction as a profit-optimizing strategy, others argue that more speakers do not necessarily result in better sound quality.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
46 seconds ago
Mattel's Life-Sized Barbie Corvette to Dazzle at 2024 Canadian International AutoShow
Mark your calendars for an exhilarating journey into the world of automobiles, toys, and childhood nostalgia. The Canadian International AutoShow 2024, set to take place between February 16 and 25 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, will host a unique exhibit by global toy manufacturer Mattel. This exhibit will feature a life-sized pink 1957 Chevy
Mattel's Life-Sized Barbie Corvette to Dazzle at 2024 Canadian International AutoShow
IRS Auctions Off 2023 Aston Martin DB11 to Recover $24 Million Tax Debt
14 mins ago
IRS Auctions Off 2023 Aston Martin DB11 to Recover $24 Million Tax Debt
Amazon and BMW Reimagine In-Car Technology with Advanced Voice Assistant
47 mins ago
Amazon and BMW Reimagine In-Car Technology with Advanced Voice Assistant
ELOKON Announces Leadership Changes, Mark Stanton Steps Up as President
8 mins ago
ELOKON Announces Leadership Changes, Mark Stanton Steps Up as President
Automotive Door Panel Market to See Significant Growth and Innovation by 2030
10 mins ago
Automotive Door Panel Market to See Significant Growth and Innovation by 2030
Dodge Steps in After Dealership Sells Deployed Soldier's Reserved Car
10 mins ago
Dodge Steps in After Dealership Sells Deployed Soldier's Reserved Car
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Tipped as Favorite in Approaching Iowa Republican Caucuses
33 seconds
Trump Tipped as Favorite in Approaching Iowa Republican Caucuses
NC Attorney General Josh Stein: A Balancing Act Between Duty and Belief
1 min
NC Attorney General Josh Stein: A Balancing Act Between Duty and Belief
Umuhu Community Emerges Victorious in Abig Nwankwo Foundation Football Tournament
2 mins
Umuhu Community Emerges Victorious in Abig Nwankwo Foundation Football Tournament
Uganda's Electoral Commission Awaits New Appointments Amidst Uncertainty
2 mins
Uganda's Electoral Commission Awaits New Appointments Amidst Uncertainty
Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Epstein Accusations, Awaits Apology
2 mins
Jimmy Kimmel Responds to Aaron Rodgers' Epstein Accusations, Awaits Apology
Peace Proscovia: From Netball Player to Coach, A Journey Paved with Determination
2 mins
Peace Proscovia: From Netball Player to Coach, A Journey Paved with Determination
Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold's Injury Sparks Diverse Fan Reactions
3 mins
Liverpool Star Trent Alexander-Arnold's Injury Sparks Diverse Fan Reactions
Colts' Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Eyes Franchise Tag As Free Agency Looms
3 mins
Colts' Receiver Michael Pittman Jr. Eyes Franchise Tag As Free Agency Looms
Cade Cunningham Sidelined by Knee Injury: What's the Impact on the Detroit Pistons?
3 mins
Cade Cunningham Sidelined by Knee Injury: What's the Impact on the Detroit Pistons?
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
38 mins
Masters of the Air: An Intense Depiction of WWII Airmen's Emotional Journey
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
55 mins
Novel Oral Polio Vaccine Prequalified by WHO, Expanding Global Access
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
2 hours
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
3 hours
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
4 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
4 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
5 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
5 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app