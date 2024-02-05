Tesla's Stock Plummets Amidst Controversies and S&P 500 Underperformance

Monday saw Tesla's stock dip to a 9-month low, marking the corporation as the S&P 500 index's most underperforming entity. The company's shares plunged by 6% to $175, only to partially recuperate to a 3% loss by mid-afternoon. This downward trend translates into a 27% year-to-date decline.

Post-Earnings Drop and Controversies

The decline originated from a post-earnings drop after Tesla failed to meet Wall Street's quarterly profit and revenue estimates. Compounding this financial setback are the controversies surrounding Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO. Musk's increasing demands for power within the company, coupled with his extreme right-wing statements on his social media platform X, have contributed to the stock's recent downturn.

Allegations of Illegal Drug Use

Recent reports alleging illegal drug use by Musk and Tesla board members have further fueled the decline. Musk, however, has strongly denied having any traces of drugs or alcohol in his system. Dan Ives, a stock analyst, attributes part of the stock's latest dip to these allegations.

Comparative Performance of Other Tech Giants

Despite these challenges, other tech giants have fared better. Only Apple has also recorded a stock price decrease, at a much smaller 2%. Tesla's profits have dropped by 23% from the previous year, and analysts predict a negative growth for the current year.

Elon Musk's Personal Wealth Takes a Hit

Elon Musk's personal wealth has also been affected, with his net worth decreasing by about $55 billion due to Tesla's stock performance and a recent legal decision that nullified a $51 billion stock-based compensation plan for him.