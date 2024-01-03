en English
Automotive

Tesla’s Record Q4 Deliveries Surpassed by Chinese EV Maker BYD

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:20 am EST
In a surprising turn of events, Tesla’s record-breaking fourth-quarter EV deliveries were outdone by Chinese EV manufacturer BYD. Despite delivering an impressive 494,989 vehicles during the period, Tesla fell short of BYD’s 526,409 units, primarily driven by Chinese consumers’ affinity for more affordable models amid a high-interest-rate economy.

Behind the Numbers

Although Tesla’s performance surpassed market expectations and achieved its 2023 target, it was unable to reach CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious internal goal of 2 million annual deliveries. Nonetheless, with 1.8 million vehicles delivered throughout 2023, Tesla remains a formidable contender in the EV market. However, BYD took the lead with a total of 3.02 million vehicles delivered in 2023, including about 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs.

Market Implications

Despite Tesla’s robust year-end sales effort, which incorporated discounts and incentives like six months of free fast charging, its share price remained relatively flat in a declining market. In contrast, BYD’s increased deliveries suggest that their pricing strategy is resonating with consumers, particularly in the Chinese market. Both companies now face a competitive landscape that could impact their profit margins significantly.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead, Tesla’s efforts to boost sales may need to intensify, especially as some versions of the Model 3 sedan are set to lose U.S. federal tax credits in 2024. In the fourth quarter, Tesla produced a record number of vehicles following a production halt in the previous quarter to upgrade assembly lines. However, the company is also grappling with regulatory scrutiny regarding its self-driving technology and had to recall over 2 million vehicles for software updates to its Autopilot system. Furthermore, Tesla may need to continue price reductions to sustain demand after the expiration of tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act.

Despite these challenges, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles constituted the majority of Tesla’s fourth-quarter deliveries, with around 23,000 units of other models delivered. As the EV market continues to evolve, the competition between Tesla and BYD is expected to heighten, shaping the future of the global EV landscape.

Automotive Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

