Tesla’s Record Q4 Deliveries Surpass Expectations But Fall Behind China’s BYD

In a record-breaking quarter, Tesla has reported a staggering 494,989 electric vehicle (EV) deliveries, surpassing market expectations and meeting its ambitious 2023 target. Yet, the crown for the leading EV manufacturer has been claimed by China’s BYD, which outperformed Tesla with 526,409 vehicles delivered, with the majority of sales taking place in China. This shift indicates a market preference for more affordable models, particularly in a high-interest-rate economy.

Tesla’s Performance vs BYD

Despite falling short of CEO Elon Musk’s internal goal of 2 million annual deliveries, Tesla remained ahead of BYD in yearly totals. BYD delivered a total of 3.02 million vehicles in 2023, including 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs. The stability of Tesla’s stock following the announcement indicates investor trust in the company’s long-term growth prospects. In contrast, BYD’s successful delivery numbers underscore the effectiveness of their pricing strategy.

Strategies to Boost Sales

In an attempt to boost sales, Tesla has offered various discounts and incentives, like six months of free fast charging. These incentives are a strategic move to stimulate sales ahead of the planned changes to U.S. federal tax credits in 2024. Tesla managed to manufacture 1.85 million units in 2023 after resuming production post-upgrades to assembly lines.

The Bigger EV Market Picture

While Tesla and BYD are experiencing growth, the broader EV market is witnessing a pullback as competitors like Rivian miss market estimates. This trend has led U.S. automakers to exercise caution in their EV production capacity plans. Furthermore, Tesla is currently under regulatory scrutiny regarding its self-driving technology and recently recalled over 2 million vehicles to address safety concerns flagged by a federal safety regulator. Consumer Reports has expressed doubts about the adequacy of Tesla’s software updates in rectifying these issues.

Analysts suggest that Tesla may need to further reduce prices, especially for Model 3 variants that lost tax credits under new U.S. regulations. Tesla’s Q4 deliveries were mostly comprised of Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs. However, the delivery numbers for the newly launched Cybertruck were not disclosed, leaving an element of mystery in Tesla’s performance narrative.