Tesla’s Performance Trim Now More Cost-Effective Than Long Range Due to Subsidy Changes

In a surprising turn of events, Tesla’s pricing and subsidy modifications in the United States have paved the way for the Performance AWD trim of the Model 3 and Model Y to become a more cost-effective choice compared to the Long Range AWD trim. This shift has transpired even after factoring in the $7,500 EV tax credit. The Performance trim, offering more power and faster acceleration, has become an attractive option for prospective buyers. Although it falls slightly short in range compared to the Long Range version, the difference is not significant enough to affect routine driving and charging habits.

Subsidy Changes and the Unforeseen Result

The U.S. Treasury’s updated guidance on the federal electric vehicle (EV) tax credit, effective as of January 1, has played a significant role in this unexpected development. Tesla Model 3’s Long Range (LR) and Rear-Wheel-Drive (RWD) configurations are no longer eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, leaving the Performance model as the only one still eligible. As a result, the Performance model can now be purchased for less than the Model 3 LR. This change has rendered the Long Range version of the Model 3 considerably less attractive to buyers in the US.

Steering Customers towards Inventory

In another strategic move, Tesla has eliminated the ‘custom order’ option from its homepage, directing customers towards purchasing from inventory. The current pricing lists the Model 3 Performance at $45,890 and the Model 3 Long Range AWD at $41,390. However, with the tax credit applied, the Performance version could potentially cost less, even for those with a lower tax liability.

Tesla’s Q4 Sales Surge despite Pricing Challenges

Despite these pricing challenges, Tesla Inc. reported a nearly 20% increase in its fourth-quarter vehicle sales by selling 484,507 vehicles worldwide from October through December. The company sold just over 1.8 million vehicles for the full year, marking a 37.7% increase from 2022 figures. These numbers, although falling short of CEO Elon Musk’s sales growth prediction of 50%, exceeded the company’s internal target. To boost sales, Tesla slashed prices in the U.S. multiple times during the year, even on its lowest-price model, the rear-wheel-drive 3.

In light of these developments, Tesla may need to reconsider its pricing strategy or alter the battery sourcing for the Standard Range and Long Range models. These changes would make these models eligible for the full tax credit and prevent the Long Range version from becoming less appealing to potential buyers.