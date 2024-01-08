en English
Automotive

Tesla’s FSD Beta V12.1: ‘Human-Like Behavior’ in Staff Vehicle Tests

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
As Tesla takes the lead in the race towards autonomous driving, the latest beta version of Tesla’s full self-driving (FSD) software, v12.1, is showing significant advances in mimicking ‘human-like behavior’ and overall stability. This development marks a major milestone in the autonomous vehicle industry. The software is currently being put to the test in over 15,000 Tesla staff vehicles, collectively known as Wave1.

Improvements in the Beta Version

According to feedback from the Wave1 staff, the FSD beta v12.1 has shown noteworthy enhancements in navigating roundabouts and maintaining lanes, with 37% of respondents affirmatively noting the latter. The FSD beta v12.1 is a marked departure from its predecessors, as it removes over 300,000 lines of human-written code and relies more extensively on its neural network. This neural network is trained with a colossal amount of real-time driving data, paving the way for more advanced and reliable autonomous driving solutions.

Upcoming Features and Launches

While the FSD beta v12.1 continues its testing phase, Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, has expressed that additional testing is required before the software is launched publicly. Despite this, there is a sense of optimism that the release may occur later in January. Furthermore, Teslascope’s recent report highlights internal testing of a feature known as Actually Smart Summon (ASS), which also might see the light of day in the first quarter of the year.

Impact on the Cybertruck Launch

However, the imminent launch of the Cybertruck, Tesla’s revolutionary electric pickup, has led the company to divert more resources to ensure a robust FSD beta build for the new vehicle. This shift in priority could potentially cause delays in the release of the FSD beta v12.1. Nevertheless, despite the potential delays and the initial expectations that the version would shed its ‘beta’ label, current indications suggest that it will continue to be labeled as beta when it becomes available to employees.

Automotive
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

