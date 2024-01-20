Tesla Strengthens Logistics with New Distribution Center in South Carolina

In a major expansion of its logistics operations, Tesla is establishing a new distribution center in Greenville County, South Carolina. Set to occupy a sprawling 251-thousand-square-foot warehouse within the Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, the center is poised to facilitate regional parts distribution.

A Strategic Move for Tesla

The location for the new facility, being developed by New Jersey-based The Sudler Companies, has been strategically chosen. Brian Sudler, Principal at The Sudler Companies, underscored the significance of the site's location. The business park's access to labor, its business-friendly environment, and its proximity to a vast population within a day's drive are viewed as key advantages for Tesla's operation.

Expanding Tesla's Footprint

Tesla's new South Carolina center marks an expansion of its existing logistics footprint. The electric vehicle giant already operates a distribution center in Lathrop, California. In line with its establishment, the company is in the process of hiring for various roles in Greenville. Positions like Facilities Site Technician and Process Engineer are currently open, and recruitment is also underway in Columbia, South Carolina.

Commitment to Expansion

The establishment of the new center is reflective of Tesla's commitment to scaling its operations. The company recently broke ground for expansions at its Gigafactory Nevada. This expansion is set to increase the production of the highly anticipated Semi truck and 4680 battery cells, further reinforcing Tesla's position in the electric vehicle market.