Tesla Starts Production of Model 3 Performance Variant

Reputable source, Teslascope, reports that Tesla has begun the production of its Model 3 Performance variant in December 2023, with the shift to the new model expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024. The company plans a simultaneous launch for all Model 3 variants. While the Highland RWD and Long Range versions of the Model 3 are currently in production at Tesla’s Gigafactory in China and available in global markets, all U.S. market versions will emanate from the Fremont, California Gigafactory. An image discovered by Drive Tesla Canada on Reddit shows several updated Model 3 vehicles in the Fremont factory, suggesting potential trial runs of the new version. Sightings of the facelifted Model 3 in California further hint at testing of the updated model.

Unveiling the Refreshed Model 3

September 2023 saw Tesla unveiling the refreshed Model 3 in Europe and China, while U.S. customers continued purchasing the old model. The Model 3 Highland, currently under production only at Giga Shanghai, benefits markets supplied from China. The company, however, plans to start U.S. production at the Fremont factory, introducing the Model 3 Highland to North America. Prototypes of the Model 3 Highland are testing on U.S. roads, some shedding camouflage post-official launch in Europe and Asia.

Performance Variant and Project Highland

Pre-production of the refreshed Tesla Model 3, also known as “Project Highland,” is reportedly underway at the Fremont Gigafactory. The facelifted Model 3, offering a more comfortable ride and quieter interior among other tweaks, has been spotted at the factory, indicating the commencement of U.S.-spec car pre-production. After the car’s global debut, several camouflaged and undisguised facelifted Model 3s were spotted on American roads.

Tesla’s Dominance and Future Endeavors

Entering 2024, Tesla continues to dominate the EV industry with five popular EV models. The Model 3 Performance version’s production begins in 2024, with prices starting at an MSRP of $50,990. Tesla’s newest model EV, the Model Y, is available in three different trims and prices. Despite rising prices, Tesla delivered a record number of electric vehicles in the fourth quarter, meeting its 2023 target but falling short of the top EV maker by sales to China’s BYD. Tesla sold 94,139 China-made electric vehicles in December, with its delivery numbers outperforming domestic U.S. car companies. The company is also facing scrutiny from regulators over its self-driving technology and may have to continue price cuts to maintain demand after the end of tax incentives.