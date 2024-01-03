Tesla Sets New Record for EV Deliveries in Q4 2023 But Falls Short of BYD

Electric vehicle (EV) giant, Tesla, has set a new record for EV deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing market estimates by delivering 494,989 EVs. This achievement allowed Tesla to meet its 2023 target, yet it fell short of becoming the top EV maker, a title claimed by China’s BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett.

BYD Outpaces Tesla

BYD delivered 526,409 vehicles in the same period, mostly in China. This indicates a consumer preference for more affordable EV models in an economy with high interest rates. Despite Tesla’s strong year-end sales surge, resulting in 1.8 million vehicles delivered in 2023, it did not reach the ambitious goal set by CEO Elon Musk of delivering 2 million vehicles. BYD, for the entire year, delivered 3.02 million vehicles, including 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs.

Tesla’s Stock Performance and Sales Strategy

Tesla’s stock performance remained nearly flat in a declining market despite these numbers. The company increased discounts and incentives, such as six months of free fast charging, to boost sales before certain Model 3 variants lose U.S. tax credits in 2024. A production halt in the third quarter for assembly line upgrades led to a record production total of 1.85 million units for Tesla in 2023.

Market Slowdown and Regulatory Scrutiny

Meanwhile, smaller competitor Rivian reported deliveries that missed market estimates, reflecting a general slowdown in EV demand. U.S. automakers like Ford and General Motors have become more cautious about EV production capacity plans due to this weakness. Tesla is also under regulatory scrutiny for its self-driving technology, recalling over 2 million vehicles to install new safeguards after safety concerns were raised by a federal safety regulator. Consumer Reports suggested that Tesla’s software update may not be sufficient to prevent misuse and driver inattention.

Analysts believe Tesla may need to continue price cuts started in January to maintain demand, particularly for Model 3 variants that have lost federal tax credits. Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made up the majority of Tesla’s fourth quarter deliveries, with about 23,000 units of other models delivered. Tesla did not indicate if the deliveries included the newly launched Cybertruck.