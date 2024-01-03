en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Tesla Sets New Record for EV Deliveries in Q4 2023 But Falls Short of BYD

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:28 am EST
Tesla Sets New Record for EV Deliveries in Q4 2023 But Falls Short of BYD

Electric vehicle (EV) giant, Tesla, has set a new record for EV deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing market estimates by delivering 494,989 EVs. This achievement allowed Tesla to meet its 2023 target, yet it fell short of becoming the top EV maker, a title claimed by China’s BYD, which is backed by Warren Buffett.

BYD Outpaces Tesla

BYD delivered 526,409 vehicles in the same period, mostly in China. This indicates a consumer preference for more affordable EV models in an economy with high interest rates. Despite Tesla’s strong year-end sales surge, resulting in 1.8 million vehicles delivered in 2023, it did not reach the ambitious goal set by CEO Elon Musk of delivering 2 million vehicles. BYD, for the entire year, delivered 3.02 million vehicles, including 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs.

Tesla’s Stock Performance and Sales Strategy

Tesla’s stock performance remained nearly flat in a declining market despite these numbers. The company increased discounts and incentives, such as six months of free fast charging, to boost sales before certain Model 3 variants lose U.S. tax credits in 2024. A production halt in the third quarter for assembly line upgrades led to a record production total of 1.85 million units for Tesla in 2023.

Market Slowdown and Regulatory Scrutiny

Meanwhile, smaller competitor Rivian reported deliveries that missed market estimates, reflecting a general slowdown in EV demand. U.S. automakers like Ford and General Motors have become more cautious about EV production capacity plans due to this weakness. Tesla is also under regulatory scrutiny for its self-driving technology, recalling over 2 million vehicles to install new safeguards after safety concerns were raised by a federal safety regulator. Consumer Reports suggested that Tesla’s software update may not be sufficient to prevent misuse and driver inattention.

Analysts believe Tesla may need to continue price cuts started in January to maintain demand, particularly for Model 3 variants that have lost federal tax credits. Model 3 and Model Y vehicles made up the majority of Tesla’s fourth quarter deliveries, with about 23,000 units of other models delivered. Tesla did not indicate if the deliveries included the newly launched Cybertruck.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

By Israel Ojoko

GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning

By Ebenezer Mensah

Electric Vehicle Tires Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by E-Mobility Focus and Carbon Emission Regulations

By Wojciech Zylm

Ammori Equity Partners Acquires Zax Auto Wash: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

By Saboor Bayat

Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant ...
@Automotive · 32 mins
Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant ...
heart comment 0
Emerging SWIR Technology: A Revolution in Imaging and Detection

By Geeta Pillai

Emerging SWIR Technology: A Revolution in Imaging and Detection
Workhorse’s W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Board

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Workhorse's W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Board
Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States
Latest Headlines
World News
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
24 seconds
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
28 seconds
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
34 seconds
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
1 min
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
1 min
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
2 mins
Chinta Mohan Pledges Reinstatement of Key Welfare Systems if Congress Elected
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
2 mins
Decoding Public Expectations: A Glimpse into 2024 through Prediction Markets
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
2 mins
Taye Currency Reveals How Alao-Akala's N99 Million Aid Transformed His Life
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
3 mins
ZiPS Projections: An Optimistic 2024 Season for Arizona Diamondbacks
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
10 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
25 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app