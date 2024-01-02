en English
Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open University in Texas

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Tesla Reports 38% Increase in 2023 Vehicle Deliveries, Plans to Open University in Texas

Electric car giant, Tesla, Inc., has made public its vehicle production and delivery performance for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023. The company manufactured approximately 495,000 vehicles in Q4, delivering over 484,000 units in the same period, with the bulk of both production and deliveries attributed to Model 3/Y. In an impressive year-over-year growth, Tesla saw a 38% increase in vehicle deliveries, totaling 1.81 million, and a 35% increase in production, accumulating to 1.85 million vehicles for the year 2023. The figures released include a minor percentage subjected to operating lease accounting.

Tesla’s Q4 and Full Year 2023 Performance

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Tesla’s production ramped up to approximately 495,000 vehicles, with deliveries surpassing 484,000. The Model 3/Y vehicles majorly contributed to these figures. The total number of vehicles delivered in 2023 marked a 19.5% increase from Q4 2022. Tesla’s total production and delivery for 2023 saw a significant year-over-year growth. Vehicle deliveries grew by 38% while production increased by 35%, reaching 1.81 million and 1.85 million respectively. Despite meeting its delivery guidance of 1.8 million vehicles for 2023, Tesla faced criticism for not distinguishing between Model 3/Y and other model deliveries.

Financial Results Announcement

The company will be announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year after the market closes on January 24, 2024. A live Q&A webcast will follow this release, during which Tesla will discuss its financial and business results and provide an outlook for the future. Interested parties can access this update on Tesla’s Investor Relations website, and an archived version of the webcast will be available after the event.

Vehicle Delivery Numbers and Financial Performance

Tesla has cautioned that vehicle delivery numbers should not be seen as an indicator of its quarterly results. Instead, the company’s financial performance is influenced by various factors. As such, while the delivery numbers give an insight into Tesla’s operational efficiency, they don’t necessarily reflect the company’s profitability. In addition to the vehicle production and delivery announcement, CEO Elon Musk has plans to open a university in Texas, although no further information has been provided regarding this initiative.

Business
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

