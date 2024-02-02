Tesla Recalls Over 2 Million Vehicles Due to Safety Concern with Warning Lights

Electric vehicle giant Tesla has initiated a recall of over 2 million vehicles in the United States, responding to a safety concern that involves undersized warning lights on the instrument panel. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall, highlighting the risk of minor-sized warning lights making it difficult for drivers to discern critical safety information, thereby increasing the likelihood of accidents.

Tesla's Warning Light Issue

The problem pertains to the brake, park, and antilock brake system warning lights on the instrument panel of nearly all Tesla EV models. Their font size is too small, making it challenging for drivers to read. This flaw poses a significant risk as it impedes clear communication of vital safety signals to the drivers, thereby raising the risk of a crash.

Addressing the Safety Concern

To rectify this issue, Tesla has commenced rolling out a free over-the-air software update. Owner notification letters detailing the recall and the corrective measures are also scheduled to be mailed starting March 30. This recall, which applies to multiple models from 2012 to 2024, came to light during a routine safety compliance audit conducted by the NHTSA.

Previous Recalls

This recall is not the first for the electric vehicle manufacturer. Just two months ago, Tesla recalled more than 2 million vehicles due to a safety issue with its Autopilot feature. Alongside, the NHTSA has also initiated a preliminary evaluation into reports of power steering problems with some Tesla vehicles. These numerous recalls and investigations underline the safety concerns surrounding Tesla vehicles.

As Tesla continues to pioneer the electric vehicle industry, it must address these safety concerns promptly. Ensuring the safety and trust of its consumers is paramount for Tesla's future in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market.