Tesla Recalls Nearly 200,000 Vehicles Due to Backup Camera Malfunction

Renowned electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has initiated a recall for nearly 200,000 of its vehicles in the United States, following complaints about the backup camera not displaying images when the vehicles are in reverse. The recall affects specific Model Y, S, and X vehicles from the 2023 model year, all of which are equipped with the 'Full Self-Driving' computer 4.0 and run software versions 2023.44.30 to 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100.

Software Instability Prompts Recall

The issue, identified as software instability, was seen to obstruct drivers' visibility while reversing, potentially increasing the risk of a crash. The malfunction was addressed by Tesla with an online software update, mitigating the need for physical intervention in all the affected vehicles.

No Crashes, Injuries, or Deaths Reported

Tesla has not reported any crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the backup camera malfunction. The decision to recall was made following customer complaints about the backup camera starting in late December, with a formal decision to recall made on January 12.

Customer Notification and Future Precautions

Vehicle owners are set to be notified by letter starting March 22. Despite the name 'Full Self-Driving,' it is important to note that Teslas are not capable of fully autonomous driving. Drivers are expected to remain alert and ready to take control of the vehicle at all times. As of January 22, Tesla had received 81 warranty claims potentially related to the backup camera problem.