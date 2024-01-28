Tesla Recalls 200,000 Cars Over Camera Malfunction; Bopanna-Ebden Clinch Australian Open Doubles Title

In a move that has reverberated across the automotive industry, Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, has announced a recall of nearly 200,000 vehicles in the United States. This recall has been instigated due to a malfunction with the backup camera not functioning correctly when these vehicles are placed in reverse gear.

Unveiling the Recall Details

The affected models include certain Model Y, S, and X vehicles from the 2023 model year. These vehicles are all armed with Tesla's Full Self-Driving computer 4.0 and are running on software versions ranging from 2023.44.30 to 2023.44.30.6 or 2023.44.100. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has stated that software instability could increase the risk of a crash. However, Tesla has expressed that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the issue.

Tesla has taken swift action to rectify the problem, fixing it with an online software update. Vehicle owners will be notified by letter starting from March 22. The company began receiving complaints about the issue in late December and decided to initiate the recall on January 12. As of January 22, the company had received 81 warranty claims potentially related to the problem.

A Triumph in the Tennis World

Shifting gears to sports news, the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles title has been won by the dynamic Indo-Australian pair Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden. They clinched the victory over the Italian team of Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori with an impressive score of 7-6 (7-0), 7-5. This victory signifies the first Australian Open doubles title for Bopanna and Ebden.

Bopanna, with this victory, has achieved the World No. 1 ranking in doubles. This achievement adds another feather to his cap, having previously attained the World No. 3 ranking in 2013 and won a French Open mixed doubles title in 2017.