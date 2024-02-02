Tesla Inc. to Pay $1.5 Million in Hazardous Waste Mishandling Case

In a landmark case, a California judge has ruled that Tesla Inc. needs to pay $1.5 million in a settlement over the mishandling of hazardous waste. The civil case was instigated by multiple county district attorneys across California, and notable among them was San Joaquin County, where the complaint was filed. The allegations against the electric car giant included illegal disposal of hazardous waste and violations related to the management and storage of such waste at Tesla's car service centers, energy centers, and a factory.

Hazardous Waste Mishandling Allegations

The hazardous materials allegedly improperly handled by Tesla consisted of several substances like used lead acid batteries, lubricating oils, brake cleaners, and waste solvents. The investigation, which started in 2018, revealed that these materials were disposed of illegally at Tesla's various facilities. These allegations and the subsequent lawsuit have cast a spotlight on the environmental impact of electric vehicle production and maintenance—a subject that has been highlighted by San Joaquin County District Attorney Ron Freitas.

Tesla's Cooperation and Future Commitments

Despite the gravity of the allegations, Tesla has not publicly commented on the issue. However, the district attorneys involved in the case acknowledged that Tesla was cooperative throughout the investigation. Furthermore, the company has reportedly taken proactive steps to ensure compliance with environmental laws. This includes the hiring of an external party to conduct annual waste audits for the next five years at 10% of its facilities, a measure that is part of the settlement.

The Settlement: Penalties and Provisions

The settlement demands Tesla to pay $1.3 million in civil penalties, in addition to $200,000 to cover the costs of the investigation. There are also provisions in place for employee training and third-party waste audits. These penalties come in the wake of previous settlements with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over alleged federal hazardous waste violations at Tesla's Fremont plant. Tesla operates around 57 car service centers and 18 solar energy facilities in California and also has a manufacturing plant for electric vehicles in Fremont, in the San Francisco Bay Area.