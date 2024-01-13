en English
Automotive

Tesla Inc. Grapples with Steepest Market Value Decline Since IPO

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
The year 2024 has begun on a rocky note for Tesla Inc, the electric vehicle (EV) giant led by Elon Musk. In a marked contrast to a prosperous 2023 during which its shares more than doubled, Tesla has experienced a loss of over $94 billion in market value in the first two weeks of the new year.

This steep fall in value signifies Tesla’s worst start to a year since its initial public offering in 2010, with its stock plummeting by 12% – the most substantial decline since 2016.

Contributing Factors to Tesla’s Downturn

Several factors are believed to have contributed to this downturn. Firstly, there has been a slowing growth in EV demand, particularly in the U.S. Secondly, aggressive price cuts in China have intensified competition and seem to suggest a ‘race to the bottom’ for the industry. Additionally, Tesla’s profit margins have shrunk, with automotive gross margin falling from 27.9% to 16.3%. The company has also had to contend with increased wage bills as production workers at Tesla’s U.S. plants received pay raises, further pressuring margins.

Complications on the Production Front

Adding to Tesla’s woes, the company had to reroute shipments intended for its Berlin plant due to security concerns in the Red Sea. A scheduled production halt at the Berlin facility also compounded the challenges. Despite these setbacks, Tesla remains a key player in the global shift towards electric vehicles, with its stellar past performance and promising innovations in self-driving technology setting it apart from competitors.

Tesla’s Future Prospects

However, Tesla’s high valuation and the anticipation of fully autonomous vehicles, which have yet to materialize, continue to render its stock vulnerable to market fluctuations. The recent downturn has also affected Elon Musk’s personal wealth, with a sharp $23 billion reduction in 2024. Despite being overtaken by BYD Co in global sales, Tesla’s dominant role in the U.S. market and its long-term significance in the automotive industry underscore its continued relevance.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

