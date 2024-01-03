Tesla Hits Record EV Deliveries in Q4 but Trails Chinese Rival BYD

Tesla has reported a record number of electric vehicle (EV) deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2023, reaching a total of 494,989 units. Despite surpassing market estimates and fulfilling its own annual target, Tesla fell short of Chinese competitor BYD’s record of 526,409 EVs delivered in the same period. This development underscores a shift towards more affordable EV models in an economy challenged by high-interest rates.

Competitive Landscape

BYD, a Chinese EV manufacturer backed by Warren Buffett, saw most of its deliveries occur within China. It delivered 3.02 million vehicles in 2023, including about 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs. In contrast, Tesla’s full-year deliveries amounted to 1.8 million vehicles, falling short of CEO Elon Musk’s ambitious internal target of 2 million annual deliveries.

Market Response

Despite these figures, Tesla’s stock performance remained nearly flat, reflecting a weaker overall market. To stimulate sales, Tesla offered discounts and incentives such as free fast charging. These strategies resulted in an 11% growth from the previous quarter and allowed the company to exceed analyst estimates.

Production and Recall

Alongside delivery numbers, Tesla reached a record production of 494,989 vehicles in the fourth quarter after upgrading assembly lines, with a total of 1.85 million units produced in 2023. However, the company is currently under regulatory scrutiny over its self-driving technology and had to recall more than 2 million vehicles last month to address safety concerns.

Future Implications

Analysts suggest that Tesla may need to continue price cuts to maintain demand, especially as certain versions of the Model 3 sedan lose U.S. federal tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The Model 3 and Model Y vehicles comprised the majority of Tesla’s fourth-quarter deliveries, with about 23,000 units of other models delivered. Tesla did not confirm if the deliveries included the newly launched Cybertruck.