Tesla Hits Record Deliveries, Yet Loses Top Spot to China’s BYD

Elon Musk’s Tesla delivered a record-breaking 494,989 electric vehicles (EVs) in the final quarter of 2023, surpassing market expectations and meeting its target for the year. However, the company unexpectedly lost its crown as the leading EV producer to China’s BYD, which delivered an impressive 526,409 units, predominantly in its home market. This development signals a potential market shift towards more cost-effective models, particularly in an economy marked by higher interest rates.

Riveting Yearly Delivery Figures

Tesla’s total annual vehicle deliveries reached a significant 1.8 million, falling short of Musk’s ambitious internal goal of 2 million. Nevertheless, it outdid BYD’s total annual deliveries, which included around 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs. Despite the intense competition, Tesla’s stock remained almost unscathed, indicating market confidence in the company’s performance and future prospects.

Discounts and Incentives to Boost Sales

To strengthen its sales, Tesla introduced increased discounts and intriguing incentives such as free fast charging. These measures were largely implemented to stimulate sales before certain Model 3 variants lose their eligibility for U.S. federal tax credits in 2024. The company reported a total production of 1.85 million units in 2023, despite a production halt in the third quarter due to assembly line upgrades.

EV Market Dynamics and Regulatory Challenges

Emerging competitor Rivian reported lower-than-expected deliveries, indicative of a broader pullback in EV demand. Established U.S. automakers like Ford and General Motors have begun to exercise caution regarding their EV production plans. Tesla, on the other hand, continues to face regulatory scrutiny over its self-driving technology and has recalled more than 2 million vehicles to implement new safeguards in its Autopilot system.

Consumer Reports has raised concerns that the software update may not be adequate to prevent misuse and driver inattention. Analysts suggest that Tesla may need to persist with price cuts to maintain demand after the termination of tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA’s updated prerequisites on battery material sourcing have resulted in the rescission of federal tax credits for some Tesla Model 3 variants.