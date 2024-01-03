en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Tesla Hits Record Deliveries, Yet Loses Top Spot to China’s BYD

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:05 am EST
Tesla Hits Record Deliveries, Yet Loses Top Spot to China’s BYD

Elon Musk’s Tesla delivered a record-breaking 494,989 electric vehicles (EVs) in the final quarter of 2023, surpassing market expectations and meeting its target for the year. However, the company unexpectedly lost its crown as the leading EV producer to China’s BYD, which delivered an impressive 526,409 units, predominantly in its home market. This development signals a potential market shift towards more cost-effective models, particularly in an economy marked by higher interest rates.

Riveting Yearly Delivery Figures

Tesla’s total annual vehicle deliveries reached a significant 1.8 million, falling short of Musk’s ambitious internal goal of 2 million. Nevertheless, it outdid BYD’s total annual deliveries, which included around 1.4 million plug-in hybrid EVs. Despite the intense competition, Tesla’s stock remained almost unscathed, indicating market confidence in the company’s performance and future prospects.

Discounts and Incentives to Boost Sales

To strengthen its sales, Tesla introduced increased discounts and intriguing incentives such as free fast charging. These measures were largely implemented to stimulate sales before certain Model 3 variants lose their eligibility for U.S. federal tax credits in 2024. The company reported a total production of 1.85 million units in 2023, despite a production halt in the third quarter due to assembly line upgrades.

EV Market Dynamics and Regulatory Challenges

Emerging competitor Rivian reported lower-than-expected deliveries, indicative of a broader pullback in EV demand. Established U.S. automakers like Ford and General Motors have begun to exercise caution regarding their EV production plans. Tesla, on the other hand, continues to face regulatory scrutiny over its self-driving technology and has recalled more than 2 million vehicles to implement new safeguards in its Autopilot system.

Consumer Reports has raised concerns that the software update may not be adequate to prevent misuse and driver inattention. Analysts suggest that Tesla may need to persist with price cuts to maintain demand after the termination of tax incentives under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The IRA’s updated prerequisites on battery material sourcing have resulted in the rescission of federal tax credits for some Tesla Model 3 variants.

0
Automotive Business United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

DriveItAway Holdings Inc. Poised for Growth Amid Favorable Industry Conditions

By Israel Ojoko

GP Strategies and Quantum Join Forces to Revolutionize Automotive Learning

By Ebenezer Mensah

Electric Vehicle Tires Market Set for Unprecedented Growth, Fueled by E-Mobility Focus and Carbon Emission Regulations

By Wojciech Zylm

Ammori Equity Partners Acquires Zax Auto Wash: A New Era of Innovation and Growth

By Saboor Bayat

Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant ...
@Automotive · 17 mins
Russia to Restart Automobile Production at Former Volkswagen Plant ...
heart comment 0
Emerging SWIR Technology: A Revolution in Imaging and Detection

By Geeta Pillai

Emerging SWIR Technology: A Revolution in Imaging and Detection
Workhorse’s W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Board

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Workhorse's W56 EV Gets Green Light from California Air Resources Board
Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

By Shivani Chauhan

Arbe Robotics to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States

By Nimrah Khatoon

The Accelerated Shift Towards Electric Vehicles in the United States
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
26 seconds
Navigating the Political Landscape: Advice and Insights for Young Women
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
31 seconds
Illegal Immigration Crisis Escalates: Over 302,000 Migrant Encounters at U.S. Border
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
34 seconds
California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
45 seconds
JAK Inhibitors Show Promise in Treating Rheumatoid Arthritis, Japanese Study Says
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
46 seconds
President Erdoğan Extends Condolences to Iran: A Gesture of Solidarity and Shared Resolve
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
52 seconds
Newton R. Russell: A Legacy of Public Service and Pension Reform
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
1 min
Jeremy Lin Leads New Taipei Kings to Victory in EASL Tournament
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
2 mins
James Cook: A Pivotal Figure in the NFL Season Gearing Up for Week 18
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
2 mins
HMS Agincourt: A Submarine's Name Sparks Controversy Amid Surveillance Law Changes
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
9 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app