Automotive

Tesla Financing in 2024: Navigating the Maze

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:17 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 10:22 pm EST
Tesla Financing in 2024: Navigating the Maze

In 2024, securing Tesla financing involves navigating a labyrinth of requirements, not all of which guarantee success. The approval process, brokered by a third-party provider, hinges heavily on a solid credit history and a previous relationship with Tesla. Nevertheless, with financial prudence and a well-planned budget, potential customers can pave the way to owning a Tesla vehicle.

Understanding the Tesla Financing Landscape

Tesla financing, often deemed elusive, is limited to certain U.S. states. The financing period ranges from 24 to 84 months, with longer tenures accruing more interest. A substantial down payment invariably brings down the interest costs, making it a prudent move. The purchasing Annual Percentage Rate (APR) for Tesla gravitates around 6.34 percent, a figure speculated to stabilize and decrease towards the end of 2024 or into 2025.

(Read Also: Stock Market Sees Mixed Performances: AMC, Cal-Maine Foods, LI Auto, SoFi Technologies and Tesla Make Notable Moves)

Beyond the Finance: The Tesla Model 3 Scenario

While the thought of owning a Tesla can be alluring, it’s worth noting that the Tesla Model 3 is not eligible for federal tax credit. This, coupled with the expected depreciation of its value, makes it less desirable to finance for a long period. Consumers should approach Tesla financing with a clear understanding of these dynamics to avoid unexpected financial burdens.

(Read Also: Tesla’s Force Touch Turn Signals: A Safety Concern in Norway’s Driving Schools)

The Credit Score Puzzle

A low credit score can be a significant impediment to securing Tesla financing. Higher APRs and tougher approval processes await those with less-than-stellar credit histories. Thus, managing one’s credit score and debts effectively becomes a critical factor in the Tesla financing journey.

As the world pivots towards financing and leasing Electric Vehicles (EVs), consumers must adapt their budgets accordingly. They should be mindful of higher interest rates and plan their finances strategically when considering a Tesla purchase.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

