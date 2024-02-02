Tesla Expands Battery Production with New Nevada Plant

In a significant move, Tesla Inc. is gearing up to bolster its battery production capabilities by establishing a new plant in Sparks, Nevada. The expansion strategy involves utilizing surplus equipment from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. (CATL), a prominent battery supplier based in China. CATL will assist in setting up the plant, post which Tesla will assume control over operations.

Production Focus and Advantages

Contrary to common perception, the new plant will not manufacture batteries for Tesla's fleet of electric vehicles. Instead, the facility will concentrate on fabricating lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells for Tesla's Megapack industrial energy storage units. The preference for LFP batteries stems from them being cheaper and having more chemical stability than nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) alternatives. Major automakers such as Ford and General Motors, in addition to Tesla, have started incorporating LFP batteries into their products.

Onshoring Trend

This strategic move by Tesla emblemizes a broader trend of onshoring critical components of the electric vehicle supply chain in the US. This inclination is driven by escalating concerns over US-China technology partnerships and the Biden administration's emphasis on fortifying domestic supply chains.

The Nevada facility is projected to be operational by 2025, starting with an initial output of approximately 10 gigawatt hours. The future expansion plans would be contingent upon the project's smooth progression. Once in full swing, this facility could account for about 20% of Tesla's overall battery production capacity in the region, inclusive of the output from the Lathrop location.