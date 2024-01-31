Terry Tang Appointed as Interim Executive Editor of Los Angeles Times

The Los Angeles Times, one of the most influential newspapers in the United States, has announced a pivotal change in its executive hierarchy. Terry Tang, the former editor of the editorial page, has been appointed as the interim executive editor by Patrick Soon-Shiong, the Executive Chairman of the Los Angeles Times. This marks a significant milestone as Tang becomes the first female editor in the newspaper's 142-year history.

A Dynamic Role for Tang

In her new role, Tang's responsibilities extend beyond the newsroom. She will be overseeing the editorial page, organizing the newsroom leadership team, and selecting a managing editor. This decision comes in light of Tang's impressive track record with the Times Opinion team. Her leadership in engaging readers on pressing issues and giving a voice to the often unheard has garnered considerable praise, fortifying the Los Angeles Times' influential presence in the community.

Tang: A Trailblazer in Journalism

Tang's appointment as the interim executive editor of the L.A. Times is backed by an illustrious career in journalism. She joined the L.A. Times in 2019 and ascended to the position of the editorial page editor in 2022. Prior to this, Tang spent 20 years at The New York Times in various roles. Her professional journey also includes a stint at the American Civil Liberties Union and early journalism roles in Seattle. Holding a B.A. in economics from Yale University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law, Tang's academic credentials are equally impressive. She also had the honor of being a Nieman Fellow at Harvard.

Patrick Soon-Shiong's Acknowledgment

Patrick Soon-Shiong, the Executive Chairman of the Los Angeles Times, acknowledged Tang's impactful work. He expressed his confidence in her ability to uphold the newspaper's influential voice in the community. With this change in leadership, the Los Angeles Times continues to navigate the evolving landscape of journalism, with Tang's expertise and vision guiding the way.