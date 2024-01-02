Terror Attacks Impact Financial Reporting Practices, Study Finds

In a recent development, a study published in the British Accounting Review suggests that businesses situated near the scenes of terrorist attacks or mass shootings tend to adopt a more conservative approach to their financial reporting. The research, spearheaded by Seda Oz, assistant professor of accounting at the University of Waterloo, analyzed over 47,000 annual reports from more than 5,600 companies, and scrutinized 716 major attacks in the U.S. that transpired between 2000 and 2020.

Shift Towards Straightforward Reporting

The data, curated from the Global Terrorism Database, Mother Jones, Compustat, and EDGAR, indicated a decrease in the utilisation of accrual-based and real earnings management. This change denotes a shift towards more candid financial reporting by businesses in the impacted zones. The study attributes this transition to the influence of availability heuristics, a cognitive bias where emotionally charged events heighten the perceived probability of risks and negative outcomes.

The Implications of the Study

This bias leads managers to be less likely to engage in creative accounting practices. The findings of the study imply that the observed modifications in reporting could be pivotal in predicting a company’s future performance and investment risk. Moreover, it suggests that policymakers could contemplate mandatory stress tests or enhanced disclosure prerequisites for businesses in regions that experience such events to bolster market stability and investor confidence.

Reassessing Internal Policies

The research also underscores the necessity for companies to reassess their internal policies to mitigate the impact of psychological effects on financial decision-making. This introspection could pave the way towards more ethical business practices and refined regulations. In essence, the study offers a unique perspective on the intricate relationship between terror attacks, mass shootings, and the consequent psychological impact on financial reporting of businesses.