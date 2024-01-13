Terrible's Hotel and Casino: From Iconic Resort to Industrial Park

Las Vegas, the city renowned worldwide for its glitzy Strip, still nestles pockets of old-school charm, like the Fremont Street area downtown. Fremont Street keeps alive the city's vintage appeal with its vibrant street parties, DJs, live bands, street performers, and the iconic LED dome shows of the 'Fremont Street Experience.' However, off the beaten track, another piece of Las Vegas history is undergoing a transformation.

Advertisment

The Fall of Terrible's Hotel and Casino

Terrible's Hotel and Casino, originally opened as Gold Strike in 1987, stands about 25 miles from the Las Vegas Strip in Jean, Nevada. This property, once a pit stop for travelers and a retreat for locals, is being demolished. It had closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and its remote location and lack of residential zoning in Jean contributed to its struggles. The property fetched a price of $44.7 million and was purchased by Tolles Development Co. The demolition process is expected to continue until the end of March 2024.

From Casino to Industrial Park

Advertisment

With no major operators planning to take over the site, the new owner, Tolles Development, has a different vision. They are constructing an industrial park on the site, marking a significant shift from the property's previous incarnation. The planned industrial park will stretch across a massive 3 million square feet, spread over eight buildings. The first phase of construction is expected to kick-off between March and May 2024 and is set to be completed by the second quarter of 2025.

The Future of Jean, Nevada

The strategic location of the industrial park, less than a day's drive to Southern California, is already attracting interest from various companies. Moreover, Tolles Development is contemplating further land acquisitions in the Jean area, foreseeing Las Vegas' southward expansion, and the potential construction of a nearby reliever airport in the Ivanpah Valley. While the Terrible's brand will no longer be associated with a resort casino, it continues to thrive across 100 convenience stores and five smaller casinos in the region.