Terri Hitzig Launches 'A Resplendent Tea Experience' Catering, Merging Culinary Art with Philanthropy

Local chef Terri Hitzig, celebrated for her homemade comfort food and desserts, has recently unveiled 'A Resplendent Tea Experience,' a catering service dedicated to English afternoon tea. This venture combines Hitzig's culinary prowess, love for antiques, and artistic sensibility, offering a unique tea service that features delicate scones, tea sandwiches, and mini cakes. Hitzig's commitment extends beyond the kitchen, as a portion of her net profits supports Shalom Bayit at JF&CS, aiding those overcoming abusive relationships.

From Passion to Entrepreneurship

Hitzig's journey into the culinary world was fueled by her diverse interests in baking, art, and antique collection. After refining her pastry skills and gaining inspiration from various tea rooms, she embarked on creating her business, marrying her passions into a novel catering service. The business was cultivated with guidance from the UGA Small Business Development Center and further education in tea room management, laying a solid foundation for her entrepreneurial venture.

Personalized Tea Experience

With an emphasis on personalization and detail, 'A Resplendent Tea Experience' caters to various social gatherings, offering a bespoke menu tailored to each event. Hitzig's approach includes the use of homemade flavored syrups and mayonnaise, ensuring a unique and memorable experience. The service reflects the tradition of afternoon tea initiated in the 19th century, with a modern twist that includes edible glitter-filled sugar cubes and a three-tiered tray presentation that showcases Hitzig's culinary and artistic talents.

Philanthropy Through Culinary Art

Driven by her personal experiences, Hitzig is dedicated to making a positive impact in the community. A portion of her net profits supports Shalom Bayit at JF&CS, reflecting her commitment to aiding others in overcoming challenges similar to those she has faced. Looking ahead, Hitzig plans to expand her business into a brick-and-mortar location and introduce new products, further solidifying her presence in the culinary world while continuing her philanthropic efforts.

Terri Hitzig's 'A Resplendent Tea Experience' is more than a catering service; it's a testament to the power of combining one's passions with a desire to contribute to the greater good. Hitzig's story is an inspiration, showcasing the transformative power of culinary art intertwined with a commitment to community and personal growth.