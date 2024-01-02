en English
Terran Orbital Corporation Receives Milestone Payment from Rivada Space Networks

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:40 am EST
In a significant development in the aerospace and defense industries, Terran Orbital Corporation, a leading satellite solutions provider, has announced that it has received a payment from Rivada Space Networks. This payment marks the completion of a program milestone under an existing contract between the two companies. The payment also brings Rivada up to date with all its outstanding invoices. With its shares traded on NYSE under the ticker LLAP, Terran Orbital is on course to receive more milestone payments in 2024.

Implications for Terran Orbital’s Future

The payment is a positive sign, indicating that Terran Orbital is on track to fulfill its delivery commitments for the Rivada Contract in 2025 and 2026. However, due to Rivada being a private entity, the specifics of its financial or operational performance remain undisclosed. Consequently, at Rivada’s request, Terran Orbital will refrain from providing public updates on the contract details, including future payments, except when necessary as per regulatory authorities or for the company’s financial reporting.

A Leader in Satellite Solutions

Terran Orbital sets itself apart in the industry by offering comprehensive satellite solutions. It excels in design, production, as well as planning for launches. Furthermore, it provides mission operations and support for a diverse range of clients. The recent payment from Rivada substantiates Terran Orbital’s prominence in the sector and its ability to deliver on its contracts.

Forward Looking Statements

The press release from Terran Orbital also includes forward-looking statements. These provide an insight into the company’s expectations and plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. The actual outcomes may differ materially from those projected due to factors beyond the company’s control.

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

