Terminated for Trauma: The Chris Maliszewski Story

Chris Maliszewski, a former official for the city of Highland Park, Illinois, found himself out of work on December 27, 2023, after a battle with psychological trauma. His ordeal started from a tragic incident – a mass shooting at the city’s 2022 Fourth of July parade. A once vibrant assistant director of recreation, Maliszewski became a rescuer during the horrific event that led to seven deaths and left at least 48 people injured.

The Struggle with Trauma

Since that fateful day, Maliszewski has been grappling with depression, anxiety, insomnia, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Despite the mental health issues, he showed remarkable resilience, returning to work immediately after the shooting. However, a gun-related incident at a local high school in April 2023 sparked panic attacks that eventually led to his leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Job Termination and Legal Pitfalls

Maliszewski tried to return to work, using his personal time off but was obstructed by his deteriorating psychological health. Highland Park officials, unable to grant him an indefinite leave of absence and under pressure to fill his position, decided to terminate his employment. This decision has since sparked conversations on the handling of individuals dealing with trauma in the workplace.

Unresolved Workers’ Compensation Case

Notably, Maliszewski’s workers’ compensation case remains open. While experts have hinted at the possibility of a successful case, the challenge lies in proving emotional distress injuries. His termination has sparked concerns among those who knew him, underlining the complexities of dealing with trauma in the workplace.