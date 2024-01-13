en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Mental Health Crisis

Terminated for Trauma: The Chris Maliszewski Story

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:54 pm EST
Terminated for Trauma: The Chris Maliszewski Story

Chris Maliszewski, a former official for the city of Highland Park, Illinois, found himself out of work on December 27, 2023, after a battle with psychological trauma. His ordeal started from a tragic incident – a mass shooting at the city’s 2022 Fourth of July parade. A once vibrant assistant director of recreation, Maliszewski became a rescuer during the horrific event that led to seven deaths and left at least 48 people injured.

The Struggle with Trauma

Since that fateful day, Maliszewski has been grappling with depression, anxiety, insomnia, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Despite the mental health issues, he showed remarkable resilience, returning to work immediately after the shooting. However, a gun-related incident at a local high school in April 2023 sparked panic attacks that eventually led to his leave under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

Job Termination and Legal Pitfalls

Maliszewski tried to return to work, using his personal time off but was obstructed by his deteriorating psychological health. Highland Park officials, unable to grant him an indefinite leave of absence and under pressure to fill his position, decided to terminate his employment. This decision has since sparked conversations on the handling of individuals dealing with trauma in the workplace.

Unresolved Workers’ Compensation Case

Notably, Maliszewski’s workers’ compensation case remains open. While experts have hinted at the possibility of a successful case, the challenge lies in proving emotional distress injuries. His termination has sparked concerns among those who knew him, underlining the complexities of dealing with trauma in the workplace.

0
Mental Health Crisis United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Mental Health Crisis

See more
25 mins ago
Suspect in Douglas Church Arson Awaits Competency Ruling for Trial
Eric Ridenour, the suspect in the arson of two historic churches in Douglas, Arizona, has declared his readiness for trial at the Tucson Federal Courthouse. However, a crucial decision on his mental competency to stand trial hangs in the balance. The case takes on a complex hue due to Ridenour’s religious beliefs, with prosecutors alleging
Suspect in Douglas Church Arson Awaits Competency Ruling for Trial
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
2 hours ago
Jessie J Shares her Struggles with Mental Health: 'Not Just About Becoming a New Mum'
Police on Trial: A Confrontation, A Death, and the Question of Accountability
3 hours ago
Police on Trial: A Confrontation, A Death, and the Question of Accountability
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
26 mins ago
Kit Harington Discloses ADHD Diagnosis Amid Rehab and Shares Insights into 'Game of Thrones'
Eoin Devereux: Shining Indie Music Star Rising on the Strength of 'Balloon'
41 mins ago
Eoin Devereux: Shining Indie Music Star Rising on the Strength of 'Balloon'
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
2 hours ago
Mark Dodson: A Stoic Departure Amidst Criticism and Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
43 seconds
Dayton Flyers Triumph Over Duquesne Dukes in Thrilling Basketball Match
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
2 mins
Listowel Emmets: A Tale of Resilience and Near Successes
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
3 mins
AI's Transformative Role: A Panacea for Global and Local Challenges?
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
3 mins
Sonnie Badu's Six-Point Guide for Ghana Black Stars' AFCON 2024 Campaign
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
5 mins
KC Current Secures Ally Sentnor and Brecken Mozingo in the 2024 NWSL Draft: A Step Forward
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
6 mins
Mehbooba Mufti Survives Collision, PDP Raises Security Protocol Concerns
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
6 mins
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
6 mins
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
7 mins
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app