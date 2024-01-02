Tennessee Titans’ Strategic Position Ahead of NFL Draft: An Analysis

As the 2023 season draws to a close, the Tennessee Titans, despite a disappointing 5-11 record, find themselves in a strategic position ahead of the upcoming NFL draft. Their final draft spot is currently set at the seventh position, yet this could shift between the fourth and eighth spots, hinging on the outcomes of the final games for the Titans and several other teams.

The Titans’ Potential Moves in the Draft Order

The dance of the draft order could see the Titans moving up if the New York Giants suffer a loss and the Titans meet the same fate, provided the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals secure victories. This complex interplay of outcomes underscores the unpredictability of the draft order until the last whistle of the season. However, even if the Titans defy the odds and close their season with a win, they will not fall below the eighth position due to the current standings and the intricate system of tiebreakers.

Prospects the Titans Should Consider

The Titans’ draft strategy should focus on their most pressing needs, particularly in offensive protection and defensive skill positions. Five college players stand out as potential game-changers for the Titans. Harrison, a receiver with exceptional abilities, could provide the Titans with much-needed firepower in their offensive line. Fashanu and Alt, both highly skilled offensive tackles, could bolster the team’s protective front, while Bowers, an extremely talented tight end, offers a dual threat in blocking and receiving. Lastly, McKinstry, an athletic cornerback, could bring agility and tenacity to the Titans’ defense.

The Titans’ Strategy for the Upcoming Draft

Nick Suss, the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean, provides insightful analysis into the Titans’ draft strategy. The Titans’ choice to put Malik Willis as quarterback for the last game in 2023 could be seen as a preparatory move for the upcoming season. As the Titans head into 2024, the need to overhaul their offensive approach and place higher value on special teams is apparent. Amidst rumors regarding Head Coach Mike Vrabel’s contract status, the focus remains firmly on the Titans’ performance and prospective draft picks.

