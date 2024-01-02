en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Tennessee Titans’ Strategic Position Ahead of NFL Draft: An Analysis

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 8:02 am EST
Tennessee Titans’ Strategic Position Ahead of NFL Draft: An Analysis

As the 2023 season draws to a close, the Tennessee Titans, despite a disappointing 5-11 record, find themselves in a strategic position ahead of the upcoming NFL draft. Their final draft spot is currently set at the seventh position, yet this could shift between the fourth and eighth spots, hinging on the outcomes of the final games for the Titans and several other teams.

The Titans’ Potential Moves in the Draft Order

The dance of the draft order could see the Titans moving up if the New York Giants suffer a loss and the Titans meet the same fate, provided the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals secure victories. This complex interplay of outcomes underscores the unpredictability of the draft order until the last whistle of the season. However, even if the Titans defy the odds and close their season with a win, they will not fall below the eighth position due to the current standings and the intricate system of tiebreakers.

(Read Also: Naeem Amoojee Reveals Trials Amidst South Africa’s Top Football League)

Prospects the Titans Should Consider

The Titans’ draft strategy should focus on their most pressing needs, particularly in offensive protection and defensive skill positions. Five college players stand out as potential game-changers for the Titans. Harrison, a receiver with exceptional abilities, could provide the Titans with much-needed firepower in their offensive line. Fashanu and Alt, both highly skilled offensive tackles, could bolster the team’s protective front, while Bowers, an extremely talented tight end, offers a dual threat in blocking and receiving. Lastly, McKinstry, an athletic cornerback, could bring agility and tenacity to the Titans’ defense.

(Read Also: Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts)

The Titans’ Strategy for the Upcoming Draft

Nick Suss, the Titans beat writer for The Tennessean, provides insightful analysis into the Titans’ draft strategy. The Titans’ choice to put Malik Willis as quarterback for the last game in 2023 could be seen as a preparatory move for the upcoming season. As the Titans head into 2024, the need to overhaul their offensive approach and place higher value on special teams is apparent. Amidst rumors regarding Head Coach Mike Vrabel’s contract status, the focus remains firmly on the Titans’ performance and prospective draft picks.

Read More 

0
NFL United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

NFL Draft 2024: A Closer Look at Potential Game-Changing Picks

By Salman Khan

Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner Declares for 2024 NFL Draft

By Salman Khan

Christian McCaffrey's Playful Jab at USC Fans During Autograph Session

By Salman Khan

Malachi Corley: An Aggressive Style That Captivates NFL Scouts

By Salman Khan

LSU's Malik Nabers: A Rising Star in the Upcoming NFL Draft ...
@NFL · 57 mins
LSU's Malik Nabers: A Rising Star in the Upcoming NFL Draft ...
heart comment 0
Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker: A Deep Threat on the 2024 NFL Draft Radar

By Salman Khan

Devontez 'Tez' Walker: A Deep Threat on the 2024 NFL Draft Radar
Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Bills Edge Closer to AFC East Title With Fourth Consecutive Win
Buffalo Bills’ Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider

By Salman Khan

Buffalo Bills' Resilience Paves Way for AFC East Title Decider
NFL Season Finale: Playoff Spots Hang in the Balance as Week 18 Approaches

By Salman Khan

NFL Season Finale: Playoff Spots Hang in the Balance as Week 18 Approaches
Latest Headlines
World News
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
2 mins
Maintenance Work on Nagarjuna Sagar Dam Halted Amidst Inter-State Dispute
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
2 mins
The Exodus from India: A Tale of Rising Migration
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
2 mins
October 7, 2023: The Day that Redefined Israel's Socio-Political Landscape
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
3 mins
Active Lifestyle Retail Sector: A Hopeful Rebound Anticipated in 2024
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
3 mins
Miracle in Bologna: Premature Baby Girl Survives Against All Odds
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
3 mins
NFL Week 18: Weather and Playoff Scenarios to Shape Matches
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
3 mins
Alabama Linebacker Dallas Turner to Enter NFL Draft after Playoff Loss
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
3 mins
Selahattin Demirtas Challenges International Influence in Turkish Politics at Kobani Trial
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
3 mins
Amazon Offers 43% Discount on Bio-Oil Skincare Oil: A Blend of Essential Vitamins and Oils
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app