Tennessee Lawmakers Debate Education Policies: Third-Grade Retention Law and ESA Program in Focus

Education policies are taking center stage in Tennessee, with the state's third-grade retention law and a proposed Education Savings Account (ESA) program becoming hot topics of legislative debate. Representative Harold Love, Jr. and Senator Raumesh Akbari have tabled a bill (HB 2228/SB 1923) seeking to extend the third-grade retention law to schools participating in the ESA program.

Understanding the Proposed Bill

The proposed bill stipulates mandatory retention of third-grade students at schools under the ESA program who fail to achieve the requisite performance levels on the English language arts section of the Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program (TCAP) test. Furthermore, these schools must provide a summer learning camp for students flagged for retention.

Other Legislative Proposals

Other legislative proposals include SB 1796, which would facilitate online TCAP testing for virtual school students; HB 2238, giving schools the option to opt out of receiving a letter grade and enabling discretion in retaining fourth-grade students; and SB 1981, shifting the reporting deadline for mandatory retention statistics to the end of December.

Proposed Expansion of School Voucher Program

Amid these developments, Governor Bill Lee is proposing to expand school vouchers statewide. The draft bill, which clarifies eligibility, prioritization, and the administration's intent to broaden the voucher program, offers $7,075 to up to 20,000 Tennessee students for private school and homeschool education. However, it raises concerns regarding the lack of accountability measures for participating students and schools, potentially impacting public school spending and student achievement in the ESA pilot program.