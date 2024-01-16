Tennessee Department of Transportation Embarks on $56 Million Infrastructure Projects

The Tennessee Department of Transportation has embarked on a new journey with a strategic approach to infrastructure development. A total of $56 million has been allocated to initiate work on an I-55 bridge from Memphis to Arkansas, and preliminary efforts on three toll lane corridors in the state's urban areas. These projects, marking a unique shift in Tennessee's approach to road work, have been set in motion even before public announcements of the targeted areas for public-private partnerships.

A New Methodology

These projects are not just about road development; they signify a change in the state's approach to infrastructure development. The contracts for these projects were awarded to four different companies through a qualification-based selection process, a method that does not require bidding. The state can negotiate costs based on the project's scope, adhering to state and federal laws which mandate a qualifications-based approach for selecting firms for engineering work, where cost considerations are not the primary factor.

Progress Despite Criticism

Despite facing criticism, the Department of Transportation has continued its efforts on the toll lane projects, moving forward with the public-private partnership program to ensure the continuity of rural and suburban road projects. The state has contracted with companies for technical, financial, and legal work related to these projects. The state has also hired national infrastructure company HNTB for planning the I-55 bridge project.

Looking Forward

With only half of its road and bridge work needs targeted, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is set to provide a full report on its progress on January 23, 2024. This innovative approach by the state could potentially open up new avenues for infrastructure development across the country, setting a new benchmark for states dealing with similar challenges.