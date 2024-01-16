Tennessee American Water Successfully Fixes Water Main Break, Advises Residents on Winter Water Loss

In a successful effort to restore water services, Tennessee American Water (TAW) has completed repairs on a water main break that occurred on W. 38th Street on Tuesday. The incident affected fewer than 50 homes, but service has been promptly restored. TAW spokesperson, Daphne Kirksey, provided crucial advice for those impacted, suggesting customers to run a cold water tap for several minutes. This action will serve to clear out any air or minerals that might have been trapped following the repair.

Advertisment

Understanding Water Loss During Cold Weather

Kirksey also offered a reminder regarding the potential for water loss during cold weather. In such conditions, absence of water may not necessarily be attributed to the water system. Instead, it could be due to frozen pipes within residents' homes. To ascertain the cause, customers are recommended to check with their neighbors. If others are not facing water loss, the problem is likely internal to the affected home.

TAW’s Winter Weather Tips

Advertisment

In light of potential issues due to cold weather, TAW has provided a set of winter weather tips. Customers are advised to shut off the main valve in the event of frozen pipes and use warm air to safely thaw them. It is also important to inspect for any leaks before turning the water back on. These practices aim to prevent further issues and ensure the effective and efficient use of water resources.

Other Water Infrastructure Issues in Tennessee

Meanwhile, other areas in Tennessee are grappling with water infrastructure issues. Rockwood is dealing with a major sewer line break that may end up costing over $1 million for repairs. In Oak Ridge, public works crews are working on repairing three active water main breaks. These incidents underscore the aging infrastructure in these areas and the urgent need for modernization and improvement.