Tenet Healthcare Corp. Sells Four Hospitals to UCI Health in Strategic Move

Tenet Healthcare Corp., a prominent healthcare service provider, is set to sell four of its Southern California hospitals to UCI Health for a sum of $975 million. The transaction, a strategic decision aimed at reducing the company's debt, includes the Fountain Valley Regional Hospital, Lakewood Regional Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical, and Placentia-Linda Hospital, located in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Expansion of UCI Health

UCI Health, associated with the renowned University of California, Irvine, is poised to integrate these hospitals into its health system. This integration is projected to bolster access to university-level medical care throughout the region, thereby improving the quality of healthcare services significantly.

Tenet's Financial Strategy

Tenet anticipates netting approximately $800 million after taxes from the sale, expected to be finalized in the spring of 2024. The move comes on the heels of the recent divestiture of three Tenet hospitals in South Carolina, sold for a whopping $2.4 billion. The Farmers Branch-based Tenet Healthcare Corp. recorded revenues exceeding $19 billion in 2022 and around $15 billion for the first nine months of 2023.

A Comprehensive Healthcare Network

Tenet operates a substantial network of 58 acute care and specialty hospitals, along with roughly 160 outpatient facilities. It also owns United Surgical Partners International, which encompasses more than 480 ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals. The deal with UCI Health aligns with Tenet's ongoing strategic efforts to streamline operations and curtail debt.