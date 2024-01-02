en English
Transportation

Temporary Closure of Vinegar Hill Road for Bridge Construction

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:08 pm EST
Temporary Closure of Vinegar Hill Road for Bridge Construction

Residents of Marion County should be ready for changes in their commute schedule this coming Thursday as County Route 60, also known as Vinegar Hill Road, will be temporarily shut down. The closure, scheduled to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., is necessary to facilitate concrete pouring for the retaining structure of the Interstate 79 Tygart River bridge.

Ongoing Infrastructure Enhancements

This work forms a part of the larger construction efforts being carried out on the bridge. The initiative to refurbish and improve the infrastructure is in full gear, with various activities taking place to ensure the project’s successful completion. Local drivers should anticipate this closure and make necessary adjustments to their usual travel routines.

Advisory from the West Virginia Division of Highways

As the project progresses, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has taken the responsibility of keeping the public informed. In a recent press release, they have advised motorists to expect potential delays and plan their travels accordingly during this period. While local traffic will be allowed access during the closure period, it is important to note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could bring changes to the project’s schedule.

Staying Informed and Prepared

Motorists are encouraged to stay abreast of the project’s progress and any changes to the road closures or work schedule. By staying informed, they can better prepare for any disruptions and adjust their schedules accordingly. This temporary closure, though a short-term inconvenience, is a necessary step towards the long-term goal of better, safer infrastructure for the local community.

Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

