Temporary Closure of Vinegar Hill Road for Bridge Construction

Residents of Marion County should be ready for changes in their commute schedule this coming Thursday as County Route 60, also known as Vinegar Hill Road, will be temporarily shut down. The closure, scheduled to occur between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., is necessary to facilitate concrete pouring for the retaining structure of the Interstate 79 Tygart River bridge.

Ongoing Infrastructure Enhancements

This work forms a part of the larger construction efforts being carried out on the bridge. The initiative to refurbish and improve the infrastructure is in full gear, with various activities taking place to ensure the project’s successful completion. Local drivers should anticipate this closure and make necessary adjustments to their usual travel routines.

Advisory from the West Virginia Division of Highways

As the project progresses, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has taken the responsibility of keeping the public informed. In a recent press release, they have advised motorists to expect potential delays and plan their travels accordingly during this period. While local traffic will be allowed access during the closure period, it is important to note that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could bring changes to the project’s schedule.

Staying Informed and Prepared

Motorists are encouraged to stay abreast of the project’s progress and any changes to the road closures or work schedule. By staying informed, they can better prepare for any disruptions and adjust their schedules accordingly. This temporary closure, though a short-term inconvenience, is a necessary step towards the long-term goal of better, safer infrastructure for the local community.