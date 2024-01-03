Temporary Closure of Louisiana Highway 182 in Terrebonne Parish for Equipment Removal

In a development that will affect motorists in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, a vital segment of Louisiana Highway 182 is slated for a temporary closure. The shutdown, scheduled for Thursday, January 4th, is aimed at facilitating the removal of equipment previously deployed in the battle against marsh fires. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet made the announcement, outlining how the closure would impact the stretch of highway between Louisiana Highway 316 and Louisiana Highway 660. The shutdown is expected to last from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the specified day.

Impact on Traffic and Alternative Routes

Motorists are advised to prepare for this disruption and seek alternative routes during the closure period. The suggested detour options include LA Highway 316, LA Highway 660, LA Highway 3087, and the Bayou Gardens Boulevard exit. These alternatives offer viable solutions for drivers to navigate around the affected stretch of highway, minimizing the potential impact on their commute.

Supervision and Potential Extension

The operation will be under the watchful eye of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with parish officials. Their role will be to ensure the smooth execution of the operation and to review the progress. Depending on this assessment, it may be deemed necessary to extend the closure into the following day, Friday, January 5th. This decision will be based on the progress of the equipment removal and the overall safety conditions on the highway.