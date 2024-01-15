Temporary Closure of Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale: Detours and Safety Concerns

In an announcement that could disrupt the daily commute of thousands, the U.S. 1, also known as the Federal Highway, in Fort Lauderdale is slated for a temporary closure starting Tuesday morning. The closure, which is expected to last till Saturday at 5 p.m., will affect both northbound and southbound lanes from Southeast Second Street to Seventh Street. This includes the New River Tunnel, officially christened the Henry E. Kinney Tunnel.

Detour Routes for Affected Commuters

The city has issued alternate routes to mitigate the traffic impact caused by the closure. Northbound traffic will be redirected west at Southeast Seventh Street, then north on Southeast Third Avenue, and finally east on Broward Boulevard to rejoin U.S. 1. In a similar vein, southbound traffic on Federal Highway will be rerouted west on Broward Boulevard, then south on Southeast Third Avenue, and finally east on Davie Boulevard to reconnect with U.S. 1.

Tunnel Improvement Projects

The closures and reroutes are attributed to the Florida Department of Transportation's efforts on four distinct tunnel improvement projects. Residents and visitors in the downtown area have been urged to take note of the impending road closures and detours.

Concerns Over Safety

This comes against a backdrop of escalating safety concerns on Florida’s highways. Recent reports highlight two crashes involving Florida’s Brightline train that resulted in three fatalities at the same railroad crossing on the high-speed train’s route between Miami and Orlando. Since the launch of Brightline's 160-mile extension linking South Florida and Orlando in September, the death toll has risen to five. These neon yellow trains, capable of speeds up to 125 mph, have led to the installation of warning signs near crossings to caution drivers of the rapidly moving trains. The three fatalities in Melbourne this week have taken the toll to at least 108 since July 2017, making it the highest death rate among the nation’s 800-plus railroads.