TelevisaUnivision to Release 2023 Financial Results Amidst Expansive Media Operations

TelevisaUnivision, the world's premier Spanish-language media company, is set to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2023 on February 15, 2024. The company's vast operations span across several media verticals, including news, sports, and entertainment.

Unveiling Financial Performance

The announcement includes detailed information about a conference call scheduled for the same day to discuss the financial results. This discussion will be accessible via a live webcast and phone dial-in options. Both the webcast and phone call replay will be available for interested parties globally.

Media Empire

TelevisaUnivision, famed for its extensive library of Spanish-language content, boasts an impressive portfolio of media properties. It owns broadcast networks such as Univision and UniMas, alongside numerous cable networks, including TUDN and Galavision. The company's ownership extends to Videocine, a Mexican movie studio, and the U.S. Spanish-language audio platform comprising 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform.

Streaming Giant

Furthermore, TelevisaUnivision operates ViX, the world's largest Spanish-language streaming platform. This propels the company as a significant player in the production of original Spanish-language content, with its reach extending far beyond traditional media outlets.