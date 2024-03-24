Tejasswi Prakash Celebrates Holi in US with Mask On, Shares Joyful Moments and Love for Karan Kundra

Tejasswi Prakash, a renowned television actor, made the festival of Holi truly international by celebrating it with zest and color in the United States. Surrounded by friends and family, Prakash did not let geographical boundaries dim the vibrancy of this festival. Ensuring safety and fun, she was seen donning a mask in the festivities, a gesture that caught the eye of her followers on social media.

Advertisment

Embracing Traditions Abroad

Amid her vacation in the US, Tejasswi Prakash ensured that the spirit of Holi was alive and well. In various pictures and videos that surfaced on Instagram, she was spotted in a joyful mood, applying colors to her friends. Dressed casually in a white top adorned with black stripes and a striking blue and white cap, her enthusiasm was palpable. One video, in particular, showed her running towards a friend with colors in hand, exclaiming "Happy Holi!" in a moment filled with laughter and happiness. These snippets from the celebration were widely shared, bringing a slice of Holi festivities to her fans across the globe.

A Glimpse into Personal Joy

Advertisment

Adding a personal touch to her social media updates, Tejasswi shared a series of romantic pictures with her boyfriend, Karan Kundra. The couple, who met and fell in love on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, have been quite open about their relationship. Through her post, Tejasswi expressed profound love and gratitude towards Karan, emphasizing the importance of never taking love for granted. Her message resonated with many, highlighting the duo's bond and their journey together in both personal and professional spheres.

Professional Endeavors and Public Appearances

On the professional front, Tejasswi Prakash has been making waves with her lead role in Naagin 6. Her brief appearance on Kangana Ranaut's reality show Lock Upp, alongside Karan Kundra, further showcased her versatility as an actor. Karan, on the other hand, has been noted for his role in the 2020 film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Together, they form a power couple in the entertainment industry, balancing their personal life with their professional commitments seamlessly.

Tejasswi Prakash's celebration of Holi in the US serves as a reminder of the global appeal of Indian festivals. Her ability to bring a sense of home abroad, coupled with her heartfelt expressions of love and companionship, paint a picture of a vibrant life filled with color, both literally and metaphorically. As Tejasswi and Karan continue to navigate their journey together, they exemplify how public figures can inspire by sharing moments of joy, culture, and love with the world.