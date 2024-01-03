Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under ‘Three Strikes’ Law

In an unexpected turn of justice, Tehama County felon, John Patrick Alander, has been convicted of felony criminal threats and resisting arrest. This verdict, delivered by a jury on December 27, 2023, stems from an incident that unfolded on February 4, 2023. The news was confirmed by the district attorney of Tehama County, Matt Rogers.

Past Convictions Weigh Heavily

Alander’s legal predicament is exacerbated by his past. He has previously been convicted of two serious felonies. The repercussions of these past convictions are now coming to bear, as they make him eligible for enhanced sentencing under California’s law.

Three Strikes Law Comes into Play

Under the notorious “Three Strikes” law of California, officially known as Penal Code 667, individuals with past serious or violent felony convictions face escalated sentences upon subsequent convictions. This law has placed Alander on the precipice of a harsh punishment, potentially facing 35 years to life in prison.

Sentencing Awaits

The next stage in this legal drama is scheduled for March 19, when Alander will return to the Tehama County Superior Court for his sentencing. The outcome of this sentencing will undoubtedly ripple through the community and continue to shape the dialogue around the efficacy and fairness of California’s “Three Strikes” law.