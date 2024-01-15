TehachaSleep: A New Mattress Store Opens in Tehachapi with Community Embrace

On December 12, TehachaSleep, a specialized mattress store, swung its doors open to the public, marking its grand inauguration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The store, nestled at 112 E. Tehachapi Blvd, is the brainchild of Adriana and Peter Garthwaite, who are already well-known in the community for their successful venture, the Christian Store.

Advertisment

Dream Come True for Owners

The Garthwaites' long-held aspiration of establishing a mattress shop that focuses on offering Tempur-Pedic mattresses and quality quilting fabrics has now been realized. The opening event saw a turnout of nearly 50 residents, a testament to the community's support for local businesses. Among the attendees were members of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, City Council, and City Hall staff.

Celebrations and Collaborations

Advertisment

The event was not just a commercial affair but also a celebration of local entrepreneurship. Guests were delighted with sweet indulgences and complimentary carne asada tacos catered by Pastor's Tacos, a blossoming local entity. The store also includes a space for Karen's on the Boulevard, a vendor offering a unique collection of antiques, showcasing the owners' commitment to fostering local business collaborations.

A Commitment to Quality and Convenience

With a lifelong experience in the mattress industry, Peter Garthwaite expressed his enthusiasm about serving the Tehachapi community with a wide selection of mattresses. TehachaSleep also extends complimentary delivery services and offers interest-free financing options, making quality sleep more accessible to their customers. The store operates Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., ready to welcome customers seeking a good night's sleep.

Clare Scotti, the executive director of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce, added her presence to the event, further solidifying the community's endorsement of TehachaSleep.