en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Tehachapi Planning Commission Cancels January Meeting, Reschedules for February

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Tehachapi Planning Commission Cancels January Meeting, Reschedules for February

On January 8, the Tehachapi Planning Commission found itself in an unusual situation. The meeting, a staple event held every second Monday of the month, was canceled. The reason? There were no agenda items to discuss. This unexpected turn of events has prompted a shift in the Commission’s schedule, with the next gathering now slated for February 12.

Unforeseen Circumstances Prompt Cancellation

The Tehachapi Planning Commission is no stranger to intensive discussions and debates. Its meetings, which usually commence at 6 p.m., are a regular fixture in the city’s calendar. However, the absence of agenda items for the January assembly compelled the Commission to cancel the event, disrupting its conventional schedule.

February Meeting to Resume Normality

With the January meeting off the cards, the Commission is set to reconvene on February 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Community Room of the Tehachapi Police Department, located at 220 W. C Street. It’s a return to routine, with the Commission looking forward to resuming its standard operations.

Agendas Available to Public

Transparency is a core value of the Tehachapi Planning Commission. As such, the agendas for commission meetings are readily available to the public. Citizens can access these at City Hall, located at 115 S. Robinson Street, or online through the city’s official website. It’s a practice that ensures every resident of Tehachapi can stay informed and engaged with the city’s planning processes.

0
Local News United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Local News

See more
11 mins ago
Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game
In a thrilling game of basketball prowess, Weber State emerged victorious in a nail-biting game against Oral Roberts, marking their sixth consecutive win. With a final scoreline of 83-78, the game was a spectacle of skilled shooting and strategic play, keeping the spectators on the edge of their seats. Unyielding Performance by Weber State Weber
Weber State Clinches Victory over Oral Roberts in a Tightly Fought Basketball Game
East London Boroughs Anticipate Changes: Regeneration Projects and Community Developments in 2024
2 hours ago
East London Boroughs Anticipate Changes: Regeneration Projects and Community Developments in 2024
Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 9 Fleet after Mid-Air Incident; Stockton University's Basketball Teams Taste Victory
3 hours ago
Alaska Airlines Grounds Boeing Max 9 Fleet after Mid-Air Incident; Stockton University's Basketball Teams Taste Victory
Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite
15 mins ago
Rumpus Artisan Burgers Eyes Former Bank Building for Expansion in Slaithwaite
Innovative Housing Proposal in Queens View Under Review
35 mins ago
Innovative Housing Proposal in Queens View Under Review
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
2 hours ago
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Games
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games and Scores
16 seconds
High School Girls' Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Games and Scores
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
1 min
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
Standout Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Commits to Louisville Cardinals
1 min
Standout Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Commits to Louisville Cardinals
The Rise of Creatorpreneurs and Education-Focused Digital Content
1 min
The Rise of Creatorpreneurs and Education-Focused Digital Content
Louisville Cardinals Boost Recruitment Efforts with Major Transfer Commitments
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Boost Recruitment Efforts with Major Transfer Commitments
Thrilling Matches and Resounding Victories: A Look at Recent High School Girls' Basketball Scores
1 min
Thrilling Matches and Resounding Victories: A Look at Recent High School Girls' Basketball Scores
Victories, Scores and Thrills in Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games
2 mins
Victories, Scores and Thrills in Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
4 mins
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
6 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
10 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
14 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app