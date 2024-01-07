Tehachapi Planning Commission Cancels January Meeting, Reschedules for February

On January 8, the Tehachapi Planning Commission found itself in an unusual situation. The meeting, a staple event held every second Monday of the month, was canceled. The reason? There were no agenda items to discuss. This unexpected turn of events has prompted a shift in the Commission’s schedule, with the next gathering now slated for February 12.

Unforeseen Circumstances Prompt Cancellation

The Tehachapi Planning Commission is no stranger to intensive discussions and debates. Its meetings, which usually commence at 6 p.m., are a regular fixture in the city’s calendar. However, the absence of agenda items for the January assembly compelled the Commission to cancel the event, disrupting its conventional schedule.

February Meeting to Resume Normality

With the January meeting off the cards, the Commission is set to reconvene on February 12 at 6 p.m. The meeting will take place in the Community Room of the Tehachapi Police Department, located at 220 W. C Street. It’s a return to routine, with the Commission looking forward to resuming its standard operations.

Agendas Available to Public

Transparency is a core value of the Tehachapi Planning Commission. As such, the agendas for commission meetings are readily available to the public. Citizens can access these at City Hall, located at 115 S. Robinson Street, or online through the city’s official website. It’s a practice that ensures every resident of Tehachapi can stay informed and engaged with the city’s planning processes.