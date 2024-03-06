Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed Game Continues Film Saga in 2024

Following the box office success of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, fans of the iconic franchise are in for a treat as Outright Games, in partnership with Paramount Game Studios and developer A Heartful of Games, announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. Set to release in Q4 2024, this much-anticipated game picks up where the film left off, thrusting players into a new adventure with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo as they confront an emerging threat of mutants in New York City.

A New Chapter Begins

After the heartwarming conclusion of their high school integration, the turtle brothers' tranquility is short-lived when a fresh group of mutants wreaks havoc across the Big Apple. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed offers players a deep dive into a 3D brawler/platformer experience. Whether wielding katanas, sais, nunchucks, or a bo staff, players will navigate through the sewers and streets of New York City's five boroughs. With options for solo play or two-player local co-op, the game promises a mix of high-energy gameplay and captivating narrative continuity from the film.

Exclusive Features and Release Details

Slated for launch on multiple platforms including PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed will retail at approximately $40 USD. A special edition available exclusively at Walmart will offer buyers early access to an unlockable in-game costume. As the release date nears, Outright Games plans to unveil more details, building anticipation among the franchise's fans.

Anticipation Builds Among Fans

The collaboration between Outright Games, Paramount Game Studios, and A Heartful of Games signals a new era for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise. Celebrating over 40 years of global fandom, this upcoming game aims to deliver an interactive, story-driven experience that honors the spirit of the beloved characters. As fans eagerly await the chance to jump back into the turtles' world, the promise of new adventures in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed ensures the legacy of these heroes in a half shell continues to thrive.