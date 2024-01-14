Teenage Girl Scout Builds Tiny Library for Veterans, Fosters Community Engagement

In a remarkable display of empathy and community service, 13-year-old Zelda Stebbins from Berthoud, a committed Girl Scout, has taken a significant initiative to aid the Veterans Community Project (VCP) of Longmont. She has designed, built, and established a tiny library for the veterans residing there, adding a new dimension of joy and engagement within the community.

A Noble Pursuit for a Silver Award

Zelda’s journey towards this unique contribution was fueled by her pursuit of the Girl Scout Silver Award, one of the highest honors a Girl Scout cadette can achieve. But beyond badges and accolades, her drive aligns with a personal connection – her father’s 25 years of service in the Army. The library project, registered as a box-sharing box for the Little Free Library, is more than just a structure; it symbolizes Zelda’s respect for those who have served and her commitment to community service.

Building a Library, Building Connections

The library, which Zelda built after learning woodworking, mirrors the aesthetics of the tiny homes of the VCP Longmont village. The matching colors and design elements serve as a tangible embodiment of community connection. It houses over 30 books, spanning multiple genres, and is open for all veterans in the community. The response has been overwhelmingly positive, with residents finding joy, solace, and even needed resources within its shelves. One resident, for instance, discovered a cookbook that perfectly catered to his diabetic dietary needs.

A Ripple Effect of Community Engagement

Jen Seybold, the executive director of VCP Longmont, has witnessed the library’s positive impact firsthand. She attests to its role in fostering a sense of community and engagement among the veterans. Further, the project has sparked a wave of community support, with residents and locals donating books to keep the library stocked. The Stebbins family’s contribution doesn’t stop at the library – Zelda’s mother, Debra Stebbins, also contributes by donating handmade quilts to the community.

Through this project, Zelda Stebbins has not only created a resourceful haven for veterans but also set a profound example of service, empathy, and community engagement for the younger generation.