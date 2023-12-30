Teenage Boy Accidentally Flown to Puerto Rico in Holiday Travel Mishap

In a striking holiday mishap, a 16-year-old boy, Logan Lose, was mistakenly flown over 1,000 miles off course to San Juan, Puerto Rico, instead of his intended destination, Cleveland, Ohio. The incident unfolded on December 22, at Tampa International Airport, where Logan was traveling alone aboard a Frontier Airlines flight.

Unraveling the Error

The confusion arose when two flights—Cleveland-bound and another destined for San Juan—were departing from the same gate. In an unfortunate oversight, a gate agent failed to correctly scan Logan’s boarding pass, resulting in him boarding the wrong plane. The absence of Frontier’s ‘unaccompanied minor program’—a precautionary measure that might have circumvented this error—was notably highlighted in the aftermath of the incident.

It was only upon landing in Puerto Rico that Logan realized the magnitude of the mistake. Stricken with fear and confusion, he texted his family about his predicament. His father, in turn, was gripped by panic and concern for his son’s safety, stranded in an unfamiliar place.

The Aftermath

In response to the situation, Frontier Airlines swiftly flew Logan back to Tampa, and subsequently to Cleveland the following day, ensuring that he embraced his mother for Christmas. The airline issued an apology to Logan’s family, acknowledging the distress caused. However, their compensation—a $200 travel voucher—was met with muted reception. It’s crucial to note that this event is not an isolated case. A similar incident was reported with Spirit Airlines, where a 6-year-old child was mistakenly sent to Orlando instead of Fort Myers, Florida, leading to the responsible agent’s dismissal from the company.