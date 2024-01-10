en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Teddy’s Tale: A Senior Dog’s Search for a New Home

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST
Teddy’s Tale: A Senior Dog’s Search for a New Home

In the twilight of his years, Teddy, a 17-year-old dog, finds himself needing a new home. The Oshkosh Area Humane Society in Wisconsin is leading the search, turning to social media to find Teddy a loving home where he can live out his remaining years. Despite his advanced age, Teddy emanates a spirit of strength and curiosity that is both endearing and inspiring.

Medical Challenges and Resilient Spirit

Teddy’s golden years are marked by several irreversible medical issues, including impaired hearing and sight, dental problems, a heart murmur, and a detected mass in his chest. While these ailments pose significant challenges, they haven’t dampened Teddy’s spirit. He maintains a sense of independence and an aversion to being carried, preferring to navigate the world on his own terms.

The Search for a Caring Home

Following the humane society’s Facebook post about Teddy, they received a flood of adoption applications. The team is currently sorting through these, aiming to find the most compassionate and understanding family for Teddy. They stress that they are not seeking extraordinary medical interventions for Teddy, but rather a home where he can live comfortably and be cared for.

The Plight of Senior Dogs

Despite the outpouring of interest in Teddy, the reality is that senior dogs like him face a significantly lower adoption rate compared to younger dogs and puppies. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, only 25% of senior dogs find new homes, compared to a 60% adoption rate for their younger counterparts. However, there is hope, as exemplified by Wisconsin resident Dan Godhardt, who expressed interest in adopting Teddy, having previously given a senior dog a loving home.

0
Pets United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
3 mins ago
Teddy's Appeal: A Senior Dog's Quest for a Loving Home
At the age of 17, Teddy, a dog with a heart as strong as his spirit, seeks a safe haven to spend his twilight years. Despite his deteriorating health marked by hearing and sight impairment, a heart murmur, and a mass in his chest, Teddy’s spirit remains unbroken and full of life. His favorite activities
Teddy's Appeal: A Senior Dog's Quest for a Loving Home
Heavyweight Feline Frosty Finds Refuge at Virginia Shelter
2 hours ago
Heavyweight Feline Frosty Finds Refuge at Virginia Shelter
PAWS Chicago and Piece Brewery Launch 'Slice to Meet You' to Promote Dog Adoptions
3 hours ago
PAWS Chicago and Piece Brewery Launch 'Slice to Meet You' to Promote Dog Adoptions
Teddy's Tale: A Senior Dog's Search for a New Home
3 mins ago
Teddy's Tale: A Senior Dog's Search for a New Home
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
5 mins ago
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Dog Trapped Under Concrete Slab Rescued in Russia: A Reminder of Animal Distress During Noisy Celebrations
48 mins ago
Dog Trapped Under Concrete Slab Rescued in Russia: A Reminder of Animal Distress During Noisy Celebrations
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
1 min
Urgent Search for Missing Elderly Woman with Diabetes and Mental Health Issues
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
1 min
Chris Christie Bows Out of 2024 Republican Presidential Race
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
1 min
Adam Siao Him Fa Sets the Pace at European Figure Skating Championships
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
1 min
Josh Allen's Optimism Fuels Buffalo Bills' Playoffs Ambitions
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
2 mins
Sheffield Wednesday Ponders Early Termination of Jeff Hendrick's Loan
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
2 mins
Jumpstart Your New Year's Health Resolutions with Nutritious Recipes
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
2 mins
Chesterfield's Resounding Victory: Will Grigg's Hat-Trick Decimates Gateshead
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
2 mins
Masters Snooker Tournament: Selby and Allen Advance to Quarterfinals
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
3 mins
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
44 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app