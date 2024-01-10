Teddy’s Appeal: A Senior Dog’s Quest for a Loving Home

At the age of 17, Teddy, a dog with a heart as strong as his spirit, seeks a safe haven to spend his twilight years. Despite his deteriorating health marked by hearing and sight impairment, a heart murmur, and a mass in his chest, Teddy’s spirit remains unbroken and full of life. His favorite activities include savoring his food, taking leisurely walks, and enjoying the comfort of snug cuddles and ‘chin scratchies’.

A Plea for Love

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society in Wisconsin, where Teddy currently resides, made a passionate plea on Facebook for a special person or family to open their hearts and homes to Teddy. They stressed that they are not seeking extensive medical intervention for Teddy’s health concerns, but are instead looking for a loving environment where Teddy can enjoy comfort and care in his final years.

Community Response

The appeal quickly resonated with the community. Within a day of the post, several adoption applications were submitted for Teddy, although the final decision has not been made yet. Among the applicants is Dan Godhardt, a Wisconsin resident with previous experience in rescaring a senior dog. Godhardt finds joy in providing care for animals during their twilight years, making him a potential perfect match for Teddy.

The Plight of Senior Dogs

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) notes that senior dogs like Teddy often face an uphill battle when it comes to adoption. Their data shows a mere 25% adoption rate for senior dogs, compared to 60% for younger dogs and puppies. Teddy’s story, therefore, is a stark reminder of the often overlooked need for loving homes for older dogs.