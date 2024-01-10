en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pets

Teddy’s Appeal: A Senior Dog’s Quest for a Loving Home

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:49 pm EST
Teddy’s Appeal: A Senior Dog’s Quest for a Loving Home

At the age of 17, Teddy, a dog with a heart as strong as his spirit, seeks a safe haven to spend his twilight years. Despite his deteriorating health marked by hearing and sight impairment, a heart murmur, and a mass in his chest, Teddy’s spirit remains unbroken and full of life. His favorite activities include savoring his food, taking leisurely walks, and enjoying the comfort of snug cuddles and ‘chin scratchies’.

A Plea for Love

The Oshkosh Area Humane Society in Wisconsin, where Teddy currently resides, made a passionate plea on Facebook for a special person or family to open their hearts and homes to Teddy. They stressed that they are not seeking extensive medical intervention for Teddy’s health concerns, but are instead looking for a loving environment where Teddy can enjoy comfort and care in his final years.

Community Response

The appeal quickly resonated with the community. Within a day of the post, several adoption applications were submitted for Teddy, although the final decision has not been made yet. Among the applicants is Dan Godhardt, a Wisconsin resident with previous experience in rescaring a senior dog. Godhardt finds joy in providing care for animals during their twilight years, making him a potential perfect match for Teddy.

The Plight of Senior Dogs

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) notes that senior dogs like Teddy often face an uphill battle when it comes to adoption. Their data shows a mere 25% adoption rate for senior dogs, compared to 60% for younger dogs and puppies. Teddy’s story, therefore, is a stark reminder of the often overlooked need for loving homes for older dogs.

0
Pets United States
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pets

See more
23 seconds ago
Teddy's Tale: A Senior Dog's Search for a New Home
In the heart of America’s Dairyland, a tender story unfolds of a 17-year-old canine named Teddy. This resilient dog is embarking on a new journey after the unfortunate demise of his loving owner. Teddy, currently under the care of the Oshkosh Area Humane Society in Wisconsin, has become a symbol of strength and endurance as
Teddy's Tale: A Senior Dog's Search for a New Home
PAWS Chicago and Piece Brewery Launch 'Slice to Meet You' to Promote Dog Adoptions
3 hours ago
PAWS Chicago and Piece Brewery Launch 'Slice to Meet You' to Promote Dog Adoptions
Winter Safety for Pets: Guarding Against Frostbite, Hypothermia, and Deicing Hazards
3 hours ago
Winter Safety for Pets: Guarding Against Frostbite, Hypothermia, and Deicing Hazards
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
2 mins ago
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Dog Trapped Under Concrete Slab Rescued in Russia: A Reminder of Animal Distress During Noisy Celebrations
45 mins ago
Dog Trapped Under Concrete Slab Rescued in Russia: A Reminder of Animal Distress During Noisy Celebrations
Heavyweight Feline Frosty Finds Refuge at Virginia Shelter
2 hours ago
Heavyweight Feline Frosty Finds Refuge at Virginia Shelter
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
51 seconds
Wrestling Legends Magnum TA and Greg Gagne Critique AEW on New YouTube Show
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
51 seconds
Morbid Anatomy Museum Co-Founder Tracy Martin Loses Battle with Cancer
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
2 mins
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison Opposes House Bill 1994 Amid Rising Crime Rates
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
2 mins
Tennessee Titans Eye Mike Kafka for Head Coaching Position
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
2 mins
Yellowknife Health Crisis: Frame Lake Clinic Closure Adds to Strain
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
2 mins
Purina Refutes Social Media Allegations of their Dog Food Causing Illness
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
2 mins
Police Fatally Shoot Man Brandishing Gun at Nowra Medical Centre
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
3 mins
Exeter's Homeless: A Tale of Winter Endurance Amidst Rising Challenges
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
3 mins
Abortion Rights: Biden Campaign Challenges Haley and DeSantis Ahead of Debate
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
42 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app