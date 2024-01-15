en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Technology, Economy, and the Future: Insights from MIT Professors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:01 am EST
Technology, Economy, and the Future: Insights from MIT Professors

MIT professors Erik Brynjolfsson and Andrew McAfee draw a parallel between the transformative effects of digital innovations on human intellectual capabilities and the enhancement of muscle power during the Industrial Revolution. In their exploration of the impact of technology on economies, they envision a future of abundance powered by technological advancements. However, they warn that this prosperity may not be equitably shared.

The Great Decoupling

The ‘Great Decoupling’ is a term coined by Brynjolfsson and McAfee to describe the growing disparity between economic measures such as GDP, productivity, and private employment, and median family income. This divergence, observed since the 1980s, highlights a harsh reality: the middle class is facing significant challenges as their income, adjusted for inflation, is lower than in 1998. Additionally, the rate of job growth is also decelerating, a trend not unique to the United States but prevalent in many developed countries.

Role of Technological Advancements

The increasing capabilities of computers, which reduce the need for certain types of labor, are a significant factor in this socioeconomic shift. The professors predict that individuals equipped with technological and creative skills will be the most likely beneficiaries in this new landscape. As such, they encourage businesses to adopt strategies that collaborate with technology, rather than compete against it, to thrive in the upcoming technological surge.

Impact of COVID-19 on Financial Markets

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused turmoil in financial markets worldwide, prompting investors to seek more secure assets like real estate, cash, gold, and crypto assets. A comparative study of the Bitcoin market, the gold market, and American stock indexes during the pandemic reveals a substantial dynamic conditional correlation. The study found that Bitcoin offered better diversification opportunities to reduce risks in key stock markets during the pandemic. This shift towards more secure investments underscores the significant impact of the pandemic on the world’s economies.

Trade Policies and their Implications

Meanwhile, Republican candidates in Iowa, including Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley, are advocating for a tougher stance on China trade. Trump proposes additional tariffs on USA imports and has distributed $28 billion to stabilize local farms affected by China’s retaliatory tariffs on American farm exports. These policies have led to disruptions in the supply chain, increased consumer prices, and a worsening trade deficit with China. The continuation of these policies under President Biden’s administration has left retailers scrambling, with the outlook for retail and product procurement becoming increasingly difficult.

0
Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
20 seconds ago
Chief Economists Optimistic on AI's Role in Enhancing Productivity: WEF24 Insights
In a recent revelation, chief economists globally have expressed optimism about the potential of generative AI to enhance productivity. This sentiment is echoing as we step into the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting for 2024, widely known as WEF24, commencing in Davos. Generative AI, a revolutionary facet of artificial intelligence capable of generating fresh
Chief Economists Optimistic on AI's Role in Enhancing Productivity: WEF24 Insights
German Economy Contracts: Implications for Europe's Economic Landscape
1 min ago
German Economy Contracts: Implications for Europe's Economic Landscape
Indian Rupee Marks Marginal Appreciation Amidst Global Currency Fluctuations
2 mins ago
Indian Rupee Marks Marginal Appreciation Amidst Global Currency Fluctuations
Wealth Gap Widens in Australia as Cost of Living Soars for Average Citizens
21 seconds ago
Wealth Gap Widens in Australia as Cost of Living Soars for Average Citizens
Germany's Economy Contracts: A Red Flag for Europe's Largest Industrial Powerhouse
49 seconds ago
Germany's Economy Contracts: A Red Flag for Europe's Largest Industrial Powerhouse
IMF Optimistic Over Argentina's Economic Measures Amid Turmoil
57 seconds ago
IMF Optimistic Over Argentina's Economic Measures Amid Turmoil
Latest Headlines
World News
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
9 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
19 seconds
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
23 seconds
The Evolution of Football's Libero: From Beckenbauer to Stones
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
26 seconds
Clinton Morrison Predicts Southampton's Rise to Championship's Second Place
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
26 seconds
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
30 seconds
UK Opinion Poll Forecasts Potential Landslide Conservative Defeat
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
44 seconds
U.S. Lawmakers to Vote on Stopgap Funding to Prevent Government Shutdown
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
54 seconds
Overseas Samoan Nationals Face Surge in Dialysis Costs Amid Healthcare Changes
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
1 min
Unraveling the Enduring Appeal of Donald Trump Among Supporters
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app