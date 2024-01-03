Technical Student Program: A Stepping Stone to Full-Time Employment at SRMC

The Technical Student Program (TSP) at Savannah River Mission Completion (SRMC) is an innovative initiative aimed at bridging the gap between internships and full-time employment. This transformative program, targeted at senior summer interns, allows them the opportunity to work part-time as they complete their education.

Nurturing Future Design Authorities

Designed for students to stay through to graduation, the TSP’s primary goal is to smoothen the transition from intern to a full-time employee within SRMC, specifically within the liquid waste program. This niche program helps students achieve the coveted technical staff qualifications, thus making them eligible to become design authorities, capable of proposing and approving critical system changes.

Impressive Success Rate

Established three years ago, the TSP has seen 19 budding interns join, with a striking 18 of them receiving job offers within the liquid waste program. The program’s success is largely attributed to a selective process where interns are stringently evaluated for their skills and aptitude before formal offers are extended.

Real-World Experience Through Mentorship

A distinguishing feature of the TSP is its emphasis on mentoring from full-time employees. A case in point is Jinju Philip, a mechanical engineering student at Texas Tech University. Currently participating in the TSP, Philip’s work is primarily focused on tank closure. His experience is enriched by weekly guidance from his manager and mentor, which significantly supports his academic and career development.

The SRMC, the brainchild of BWX Technologies, Amentum, and Fluor, operates the TSP. The collaboration underscores a commitment to nurturing future professionals and sets a precedent for other institutions to follow.

In other news, the Science Mission Directorate (SMD) at NASA Headquarters is on the hunt for highly experienced engineers to fill multiple Engineering Program Executive positions supporting Earth Science, Planetary Science, and Heliophysics divisions. The positions, which offer a salary range of $139,395 – $191,900 per year, may require occasional travel and relocation expenses.