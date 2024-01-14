en English
Automotive

Technical Glitches Plague Electric Chevrolet Blazer: An Early Adopter’s Tale

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:11 am EST
James Hattin, a pioneer in adopting the electric Chevrolet Blazer, encountered a series of challenges with his vehicle. From strange noises to cruise control failure, and screens turning unresponsive leading to the car’s failure to start, Hattin’s experience underscores the growing pains of the automobile industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs).

General Motors Halts Blazer Sales Amid Quality Issues

Recognizing the software-quality problems, General Motors (GM) has directed its dealers to pause the sales of the Chevrolet Blazer. While GM is actively seeking solutions, it has not shared a specific timeline for the resolution of these issues. Despite the initially warm reception of the car, which included an award from MotorTrend magazine, users have reported multiple problems on social media platforms and testing websites like Edmunds.

Electric Vehicles Face More Issues Than Traditional Cars

These issues are not unique to the Chevrolet Blazer but are symptomatic of broader difficulties within the automotive industry. As manufacturers make the transition to EVs, they encounter increased reports of bugs and glitches compared to traditional, gas-powered cars. A study by Consumer Reports revealed that recent EVs have 79% more problems, including issues related to charging, battery, and electric motor. Tesla, another major player in the EV market, also faced user complaints. However, the complaints were less about the electric system and more about aspects such as paint, trim, and climate controls.

Software and Multimedia Systems: A Double-Edged Sword

The complexity of new software and multimedia systems in EVs has significantly contributed to these problems. GM, for instance, is working on resolving issues with its Ultium battery system, which has encountered production delays and technical challenges, affecting the launch of its EV models. The launch of the Chevy Equinox EV was deferred to fine-tune its software. This situation raises important questions about the influence these issues may have on EV adoption, as manufacturers aim to expand production and gain returns on their investments.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

