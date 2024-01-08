en English
Technical Enzymes Market Set for Remarkable Growth by 2032

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
The global technical enzymes industry is poised for remarkable growth over the next decade, according to a recent report from Report Ocean. Technical enzymes, derived from plant, animal, or microbial sources, are integral to a plethora of industrial applications. They find use in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, biofuels, food and beverages, and consumer products. As of 2022, the market is valued at a staggering USD $$ billion, with significant growth anticipated in the coming years.

Growth Catalysts

The burgeoning demand for biofuels and the ever-expanding food and beverage sector serve as primary growth catalysts for the technical enzymes market. A case in point is the global demand for biofuels, projected to surge by 28% by 2026. This surge is likely to augment the need for technical enzymes, thereby propelling market growth.

Regional Market Dynamics

North America currently holds the lion’s share in the global technical enzymes market. The region’s dominance is attributed to the use of these enzymes in industries like biofuel, paper & pulp, textile & leather, and starch processing. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the highest growth rate. The region’s growth is fuelled by burgeoning R&D activities and the presence of key market leaders.

Key Market Players

The technical enzymes market is home to several notable players. BASF, DuPont, Associated British Foods, Novozymes, DSM, Dyadic International, Advanced Enzymes Technologies, Maps Enzymes, Epygen Labs, and Megazyme are among the key market players. These companies are distinguished by their sizeable revenue and sales figures, and their strategic market investments, including mergers and acquisitions.

The report provides an in-depth market segmentation by type, form, end-use industries, and region. It also provides a competitive analysis, supplying key details on revenue, sales figures, mergers, acquisitions, and market investments.

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

