Tech Stocks Show Resilience Amid Market Downturn, Apple Faces Legal Challenges

In the midst of a broader market downturn, the technology sector has stood as a beacon of resilience. Technology stocks, as represented by the SPDR Select Sector Technology exchange-traded fund, have weathered the storm, managing to stay 2% higher in 2024. Despite the general dip in the S&P 500 index, investment pundits like Solita Marcelli from UBS Global Wealth Management have maintained an optimistic outlook on the technology sector. Emphasis has been laid particularly on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in fueling the growth of global tech stocks throughout the year and beyond.

Advertisment

Apple Inc.: Under Fire and Facing Legal Setbacks

In other news, Apple Inc., the technology giant, has found itself at the center of controversy. While software developers such as Epic Games, the creator of Fortnite, have criticized Apple for its App Store payment policies, legal setbacks have also been encountered. The company's effort to delay the enforcement of a U.S. import ban on its smartwatches was turned down. Apple is currently appealing against a federal trade ruling related to this ban.

EV Industry: Signs of Struggle

Advertisment

Moving to the electric vehicle (EV) front, shares of Lucid Group witnessed a decline of as much as 5.9% amidst a general fall in EV stocks. Concerns over oversupply and lagging demand have cast a shadow over the industry. Tesla's decision to slash prices in Germany, following a similar move in China, is indicative of the struggle to sell its vehicles. This could potentially spell trouble for Lucid, which is already grappling with cash burn and difficulties selling its vehicles.

High-Risk Tech Stocks: Tread with Caution

Investors must exercise caution while dealing with certain technology stocks that have crashed significantly last year. Plug Power, Moderna, and Lumen Technologies, all of which experienced a decline of over 40% last year, are still considered high risk. Factors such as financial struggles, declining revenue forecasts, and high debt make these stocks risky investments.

Canadian Tech Stocks: A Silver Lining

On a brighter note, the potential for Canadian tech stocks to rise in 2024 is promising. Constellation Software TSX CSU, for instance, has hit an all-time high. With valuation multiples for Canadian tech companies well below average and high interest rates weighing down the sector, companies focusing on mergers, acquisitions, and consolidations are poised to create significant capital. Analysts believe that Constellation stock, which has already agreed to invest another 600 million for acquisitions in the first quarter of 2024, could achieve another 20% increase.